Smartphone Accessories: Folding 10W Qi Charging Stand $6 (70% off), more

- May. 4th 2020 10:28 am ET

LeconeDirect (99% positive all-time feedback) via Amazon offers its Folding 10W Qi Wireless Charging Stand for $5.78 Prime shipped when code XZV2LFC9 has been applied at checkout. Typically selling for $20, today’s offer is good for a 70% discount, marks one of the first price cuts to date, and is a new all-time low. With a folding design, this charging stand can prop your device up at the desk for keeping an eye on notifications, or provide a convenient spot to drop your smartphone on a nightstand once laid flat. Plus not only does it dish out 10W charging speeds, but iPhones will be able to take advantage of 7.5W outputs, as well. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

More smartphone accessories:

Deals still live from the weekend:

Textured fabric charging stand: High quality fabric design not only provides good touch experience, but also adds a clean, modern and stylish look to your home or office. 10W Fast Charging for Samsung Galaxy Note 10/10+/S10/S10+/S9/S9+/S8, 7.5W Fast Charging for iPhone 11/11 Pro/11 Pro Max and more.

Upgraded Dual-coil design allows you to charge your phone vertically or horizontally while using FaceTime or watching videos. The charger’s compact and foldable design allows you to save valuable desk space and bring it with you on-the-go.

