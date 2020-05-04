It’s now time to start the week off with today’s best Mac and iOS app deals. While we saw some Star Wars apps go on sale for May the 4th last week (along with a host of fresh new deals this morning), we are back again today with another notable batch of price drops. This time around we have survival games, horror puzzlers, strategy city builders, and more. Highlights include titles like This War of Mine, Rebuild 3: Gangs of Deadsville, Slayaway Camp, Lovecraft’s Untold Stories, and more. Head below for today’s complete list of Mac and iOS app deals.

Today’s Best iOS App Deals:

iOS Universal: Phoenix: Cinemagraph Editor: FREE (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Mideo: Record with Music: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: NumPad, KeyPad remote keyboard: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Rebuild 3: Gangs of Deadsville: $2 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Slayaway Camp: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Rebuild: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Lovecraft’s Untold Stories: $4 (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: This War of Mine: $2 (Reg. $15)

Mac: iFile: $2 (Reg. $5)

More iOS Apps Still Alive:

***Act fast on these deals from our previous roundup as they are jumping back up in price at any time.

iOS Universal: Quickgets Geo: geodata widgets: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Deus Ex GO: FREE (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: PrismScroll – Character Sheet: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Last Voyage: $3 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Star Wars Pinball 7: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Tempest: Pirate Action RPG: $4 (Reg. $8)

iOS Universal: Ordia: $2 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Solar Walk 2 – Spacecraft 3D: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Majesty: Fantasy Kingdom Sim: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Star Walk 2 – Night Sky Map: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: SafeInCloud Pro: $5 (Reg. $8)

iOS Universal: Million Onion Hotel: $1 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Solar Walk – Planets Explorer: $1 (Reg. $5)

This War of Mine:

In This War Of Mine you do not play as an elite soldier, rather a group of civilians trying to survive in a besieged city; struggling with lack of food, medicine and constant danger from snipers and hostile scavengers. The game provides an experience of war seen from an entirely new angle. The pace of This War of Mine is imposed by the day and night cycle. During the day snipers outside stop you from leaving your refuge, so you need to focus on maintaining your hideout: crafting, trading and taking care of your survivors. At night, take one of your civilians on a mission to scavenge through a set of unique locations for items that will help you stay alive.

