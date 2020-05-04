Today’s Best Game Deals: Outer Worlds $30, FF VII Remake $55, Star Wars, more

- May. 4th 2020 9:33 am ET

0

In today’s best game deals, Amazon is now offering The Outer Worlds on PS4 and Xbox One for $29.99 shipped. Matched at Walmart. Regularly $60, it has sat in the $40+ range for a while and is now matching the Amazon all-time low. For those unfamiliar, this is a single-player sci-fi RPG in the vein of the Fallout series. Players awake from hibernation on a colonist ship only to find themselves in the middle of a “deep conspiracy threatening to destroy it.” Be sure to head below for the rest of today’s best game deals including loads of May the 4th Star Wars deals, Final Fantasy VII: Remake, Mario + Rabbids: Kingdom Battle, Mortal Kombat 11, and much more. Plus, the ongoing digital Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PlayStation sales are listed down below as well. 

Best digital game deals:

Today's best game deals:

