Today’s Best Game Deals: Outer Worlds $30, FF VII Remake $55, Star Wars, more

In today’s best game deals, Amazon is now offering The Outer Worlds on PS4 and Xbox One for $29.99 shipped. Matched at Walmart. Regularly $60, it has sat in the $40+ range for a while and is now matching the Amazon all-time low. For those unfamiliar, this is a single-player sci-fi RPG in the vein of the Fallout series. Players awake from hibernation on a colonist ship only to find themselves in the middle of a “deep conspiracy threatening to destroy it.” Be sure to head below for the rest of today’s best game deals including loads of May the 4th Star Wars deals, Final Fantasy VII: Remake, Mario + Rabbids: Kingdom Battle, Mortal Kombat 11, and much more. Plus, the ongoing digital Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PlayStation sales are listed down below as well.
Best digital game deals:
- New Nintendo Switch eShop sale from $4
- New PSN sale: over 360 digital games under $20
- PlayStation Plus 1-year now just $34 (Reg. $60)
- PSN sale up to 50% off hundreds of PS4 games
- Xbox Digital game deals up to 75% off
Today’s best game deals:
- PlayStation 4 Star Wars game sale from $2
- Nintendo Switch Star Wars game deals from $7.50
- Xbox One Star Wars game sale from $2
- Plus more May the 4th deals…
- Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order Deluxe $34 (Reg. $60)
- Final Fantasy VII: Remake $55 (Reg. $60)
- Mario + Rabbids: Kingdom Battle $20 (Reg. $30+)
- Borderlands GOTY $13 (Reg. $20)
- This War of Mine Complete $30 (Reg. $40)
- Assassin’s Creed III Remastered $20 (Reg. $40)
- Mortal Kombat 11 $20 (Reg. $27+)
- FIFA 20 $18 (Reg. $30)
- Borderlands Handsome Collection $15 (Reg. $30+)
- Dead Cells GOTY $21 (Reg. $30)
- Assassin’s Creed Valhalla pre-order $60
- Cyberpunk 2077 Pre-order $50 (Reg. $60)
- Splatoon 2 $42 (Reg. $60)
- Disney Afternoon Collection $5 (Reg. $20)
- Star Wars Pinball Switch $21 (Reg. $30)
- Disgaea 5 Complete $20 (Reg. $40)
- Moonlighter $10 (Reg. $25)
- Final Fantasy XV Royal Edition $17.50 (Reg. $35)
- Resident Evil 2 Deluxe $23 (Reg. $50)
- Final Fantasy VII $8 (Reg. $16)
- Or $8 on Xbox
- Diablo III: Eternal Collection $20 (Reg. $40+)
- Resident Evil 4 $8 (Reg. $20)
- Devil May Cry 5 Deluxe $25 (Reg. $50)
- Valkyria Chronicles 4 $13 (Reg. $30)
- Nioh 2 Special Edition $68 (Reg. $80)
- Dishonored 2 $6.50 (Reg. $20)
- Titanfall 2 $6 (Reg. $20)
- Ghost of Tsushima pre-orders now live
