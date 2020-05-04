Ultimate Ears WONDERBOOM 2 is arguably the best summer speaker: $70 (Reg. $100)

Amazon offers the Ultimate Ears WONDERBOOM 2 in various colors for $69.99 shipped. You’ll also find this deal at Best Buy. For comparison, it typically sells for $100. We’ve seen this price just once before at Amazon over the last year. The WONDERBOOM 2 delivers 360-degree sound and up to 13-hours of playback on a single charge. The IP67 waterproof build will be a great fit for summer and other activities by water, such as time at the pool. You can also grab two speakers and pair them for stereo sound. We called it the “best speaker of the year” in our hands-on review. Rated 4.8/5 stars.

Save further and go with Anker’s Soundcore Mini Bluetooth Speaker for $22. Although you’ll miss out on the waterproof design featured with the Ultimate Ears option above, there’s still a lot to like here, including up to 15-hours of playback on a full charge. Other features include microSD card support if you don’t want to go the wireless route, along with AUX connectivity. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

You’ll find even more Anker deals in today’s sale, including the popular SoundCore Pro+ at one of its best price of the year. Check out our daily smartphone accessories roundup for additional price drops on everyday essentials for your iPhone or Android device.

Ultimate Ears WONDERBOOM 2 features:

Surprisingly bigger 360 sound: Ultimate Ears WONDERBOOM 2 is a wireless Bluetooth speaker with surprisingly bigger 360 degree sound and additional bass.

New outdoor boost: push the outdoor boost button on this ultra portable speaker to instantly increase loudness and clarity for outdoor listening.

13 hr battery: powering 13 whopping hours of killer sound, The long lasting battery sees you through day trips, beach detours and biking adventures.

Waterproof, dustproof & floats: IP67 rating means it’s waterproof, dustproof and it floats! Use it in the pool, the beach or as a shower speaker.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!