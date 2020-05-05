Crucible will be the first big-budget title from Amazon’s in-house gaming studio, the national online retailer announced today. After being in development for over 6-years now, Amazon’s new third-person shooter pulls inspiration from some of the biggest names in the space and is currently scheduled to launch later this month. Head below for all the details.

Crucible sci-fi team shooter:

Crucible initially went into development way back in 2014 before being redesigned several times by the Seattle-based Relentless development team. After a report hit last month regarding Amazon’s choice to push the game back from the planned March release date due to the outbreak of COVID-19, it looks like the first major Amazon Game Studio title will be hitting PC in just over two weeks now.

Crucible is essentially a sci-fi third-person shooter that offers up a few main multiplayer modes gamers will likely be familiar with. As some have suggested, the game pulls inspiration heavily from titles like Fortnite and Respawn’s Apex Legends as well as hero shooters like Overwatch and even some battle arena vibes from something like DOTA 2 or League of Legends. Amazon and Relentless are aiming at some kind of amalgamation between the titles above to cash-in on the team shooter/streaming world hype.

Crucible Hunters:

The game features a roster of characters that are very much like the heroes in Overwatch or Apex Legends and are known as hunters by the sounds of it. Each of which has unique abilities and weapons, and can be upgraded by collecting essence.

Multiplayer Modes:

Spread across three main multiplayer modes, Crucible will offer up its take on the experiences found in all the previously mentioned titles, to some degree. Harvester Command sounds like its the League of Legends-style multiplayer experience as two teams (eight players each) square off against each other in a race to collect something known as “essence” and to upgrade your hero during the match. Heart of the Hives pits two teams of four against NPC enemies while the Alpha Hunters mode has eight 2-player teams blasting at each other in what appears to be the game’s take on a battle royale mode.

Amazon Game Studio’s Crucible launches on May 20th for PC only as a free-to-play title.

9to5Toys’ Take:

Amazon and Relentless seem to have been holding on to their hero shooter/battle royale competitor for years now. This is at least partially due to waiting for just the right time to compete with industry e-sport/multiplayer titans like Overwatch, League of Legends, Apex Legends, and Fortnite. As Riot’s new Valorant 5v5 competitive FPS is already gaining steam among streamers, it looks like Crucible is about to have a whole new mountain to climb soon. Fortunately for Amazon, Crucible will be out a few months before Valorant. While only time will tell, the fact that Amazon owns the Twitch streaming platform many of these kinds of games are heavily promoted on, Crucible might have a fighting chance at winning some of the battle royale gamers over.

Check out the game action courtesy of a recent preview from Games Radar right here.

