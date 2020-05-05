It’s time for today’s best Mac and iOS app deals. On top of on-going deals on the 80’s horror puzzler Slayaway Camp as well as Adobe Photoshop and Premiere Elements 2020, today’s collection is now ready to go. You’ll find weather apps, music production gear, writing suites, golf puzzlers, and more. Highlights include titles like Golf Peaks, iWriter, KASPAR, Marine Weather Forecast Pro, and more. Your complete list of today’s best Mac and iOS app deals is down below the fold.

Today’s Best iOS App Deals:

iOS Universal: Alice Trapped in Wonderland: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Marine Weather Forecast Pro: FREE (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: TD Saga-Tower Defense Games: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: KASPAR: $10 (Reg. $20)

iOS Universal: iWriter: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Borderlands Granular: $15 (Reg. $20)

iOS Universal: Golf Peaks: $2 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Note Rush: Music Reading Game: $4 (Reg. $5)

Mac: Ghost SLS: FREE (Reg. $1)

More iOS Apps Still Alive:

***Act fast on these deals from our previous roundup as they are jumping back up in price at any time.

iOS Universal: Phoenix: Cinemagraph Editor: FREE (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Mideo: Record with Music: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: NumPad, KeyPad remote keyboard: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Rebuild 3: Gangs of Deadsville: $2 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Slayaway Camp: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Rebuild: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Lovecraft’s Untold Stories: $4 (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: This War of Mine: $2 (Reg. $15)

Mac: iFile: $2 (Reg. $5)

Golf Peaks:

Golf Peaks is a tiny puzzle game where you climb mountains by playing golf. Use cards to move the ball, solve over 120 handcrafted levels and conquer the summits! 120+ levels and 10 worlds to complete…Unique card-based movement system…Various block types to experiment with…Minimalist visuals and a relaxing atmosphere…No ads…One-handed play…10+ Achievements…Zero understanding of golf required!

