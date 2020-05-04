Take on the 80’s horror puzzles of Slayaway Camp, now on sale for $1 (Reg. $3)

Described as a “darkly funny 80’s horror puzzle, Slayaway Camp is a “bloody tribute to the VHS era of videotape horror.” Featuring 11 “videotapes” with over 140 puzzle levels, it stars Mark Meer (Cmdr. Shepard from Mass Effect), the ability to unlock multiple deranged killers based on cult horror films, and even includes a pack of iMessage stickers. The regularly $3 iOS game is now matching its all-time low at $1 on the App Store as well. It carries a solid 4+ star rating from hundreds. More details below.

Along with the May the 4th Star Wars collectibles and apps we have on sale, you’ll find even more more iOS offers in this morning’s roundup. There you’ll find deals on titles like Rebuild 3: Gangs of Deadsville, Lovecraft’s Untold Stories, This War of Mine, and more. We also still have the stellar Deus Ex GO for free and don’t forget to scoop yourself up a discounted App Store gift card over at Target while you still can.

iOS Universal: Slayaway Camp: $1 (Reg. $3)

More on Slayaway Camp:

From the twisted mind behind Bejeweled and Peggle (and some other guys) comes a diabolical puzzle game that also happens to be a bloody tribute to the VHS era of videotape horror! No one is safe… no law enforcement enforces the law enough… and no animals or children are harmed… in the summer horror hit of 1984. 11 gut-wrenching “videotapes” for over 140 puzzle levels + more to come! Traps! Cops! SWAT teams! Land mines! Rotary telephones! Cats! Don’t kill the cats!

