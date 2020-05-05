Today’s Best Game Deals: Darksiders Genesis $16, Borderlands 3 $20, more

In today’s best game deals, GameStop is now offering Darksiders Genesis on Nintendo Switch, PS4, and Xbox One for $15.99 with free shipping in orders over $35. Regularly $40, we have yet to see it drop below $34 at Amazon since it was unveiled back in late 2019. Today’s offer is the best we can find and the lowest we have tracked. Featuring a top-down approach this time around, players can switch back and forth between the swordsman War and the new playable character Strife. The story takes place before the original game and explores the origin of the seven seals. Be sure to head below for the rest of today’s best game deals including Borderlands 3, Red Dead Redemption 2, Assassin’s Creed Black Flag, The Outer Worlds, Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, and much more. Plus, the current digital Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PlayStation sales are listed for you as well.

Best digital game deals:

Today’s best game deals:

Don’t miss an Xbox Series X pre-order with notifications from these retailers

Long-lost Star Wars Battlefront multiplayer gets revived + Vader Immortal VR

The new Summer Game Fest is your all-digital E3 replacement this year

Apex Legends Season 5 comes May 12 with Loba, new quests, and much more

Pac-Man Championship 2 goes FREE to keep folks occupied at home

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!