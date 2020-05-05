Today’s Best Game Deals: Darksiders Genesis $16, Borderlands 3 $20, more

- May. 5th 2020 9:33 am ET

0

In today’s best game deals, GameStop is now offering Darksiders Genesis on Nintendo Switch, PS4, and Xbox One for $15.99 with free shipping in orders over $35. Regularly $40, we have yet to see it drop below $34 at Amazon since it was unveiled back in late 2019. Today’s offer is the best we can find and the lowest we have tracked. Featuring a top-down approach this time around, players can switch back and forth between the swordsman War and the new playable character Strife. The story takes place before the original game and explores the origin of the seven seals. Be sure to head below for the rest of today’s best game deals including Borderlands 3, Red Dead Redemption 2, Assassin’s Creed Black Flag, The Outer Worlds, Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, and much more. Plus, the current digital Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PlayStation sales are listed for you as well. 

Best digital game deals:

Today’s best game deals:

