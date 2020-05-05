Today’s Best Game Deals: Darksiders Genesis $16, Borderlands 3 $20, more

In today’s best game deals, GameStop is now offering Darksiders Genesis on Nintendo Switch, PS4, and Xbox One for $15.99 with free shipping in orders over $35. Regularly $40, we have yet to see it drop below $34 at Amazon since it was unveiled back in late 2019. Today’s offer is the best we can find and the lowest we have tracked. Featuring a top-down approach this time around, players can switch back and forth between the swordsman War and the new playable character Strife. The story takes place before the original game and explores the origin of the seven seals. Be sure to head below for the rest of today’s best game deals including Borderlands 3, Red Dead Redemption 2, Assassin’s Creed Black Flag, The Outer Worlds, Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, and much more. Plus, the current digital Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PlayStation sales are listed for you as well.
Best digital game deals:
- New Nintendo Switch eShop sale from $4
- New PSN sale: Over 360 digital games under $20
- PlayStation Plus 1-year now just $34 (Reg. $60)
- Xbox Digital game deals up to 75% off
Today’s best game deals:
- Borderlands 3 $20 (Reg. $30+)
- My Best Buy members only, free to sign-up
- Red Dead Redemption 2 $35 (Reg. $40+)
- My Best Buy members only, free to sign-up
- Currently starting at just over $37 on Amazon
- Assassin’s Creed Black Flag $9 (Reg. $30)
- Assassin’s Creed digital Xbox sale from $9
- Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order Deluxe $34 (Reg. $60)
- Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order PS4 $35 (Reg. $50+)
- Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order Xbox One $33 (Reg. $60)
- The Outer Worlds $30 (Reg. $40+)
- PlayStation 4 Star Wars game sale from $2
- Nintendo Switch Star Wars game deals from $7.50
- Xbox One Star Wars game sale from $2
- Final Fantasy VII: Remake $55 (Reg. $60)
- Mario + Rabbids: Kingdom Battle $20 (Reg. $30+)
- Borderlands GOTY $13 (Reg. $20)
- Assassin’s Creed III Remastered $20 (Reg. $40)
- Mortal Kombat 11 $20 (Reg. $27+)
- FIFA 20 $18 (Reg. $30)
- Dead Cells GOTY $21 (Reg. $30)
- Assassin’s Creed Valhalla pre-order $60
- Cyberpunk 2077 Pre-order $50 (Reg. $60)
- Splatoon 2 $42 (Reg. $60)
- Disney Afternoon Collection $5 (Reg. $20)
- Star Wars Pinball Switch $21 (Reg. $30)
- Disgaea 5 Complete $20 (Reg. $40)
- Moonlighter $10 (Reg. $25)
- Final Fantasy XV Royal Edition $17.50 (Reg. $35)
- Resident Evil 2 Deluxe $23 (Reg. $50)
- Final Fantasy VII $8 (Reg. $16)
- Or $8 on Xbox
- Resident Evil 4 $8 (Reg. $20)
- Devil May Cry 5 Deluxe $25 (Reg. $50)
- Valkyria Chronicles 4 $13 (Reg. $30)
- Nioh 2 Special Edition $68 (Reg. $80)
- Dishonored 2 $6.50 (Reg. $20)
- Titanfall 2 $6 (Reg. $20)
- Ghost of Tsushima pre-orders now live
