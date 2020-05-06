Rock out to a $100 discount on the Bose Home 500 AirPlay 2 Speaker at $299

B&H currently offers the Bose Home Speaker 500 with AirPlay 2 for $299 shipped. Also available at Amazon, though shipping is currently delayed. Down from its $399 going rate, today’s offer is good for a 25% discount and matches our previous mention for the all-time low. Rocking AirPlay 2 support, the Bose Home 500 comes equipped with built-in Alexa and the Google Assistant. It’s said to offer wall-to-wall stereo sound and an integrated display showcases album artwork for some extra flair. Bluetooth as well as Wi-Fi connectivity round out the notable features. Over 735 customers have left a 4.4/5 star rating.

Save even more compared to the lead deal while still bringing home AirPlay 2 by grabbing the Sonos One Smart Speaker for $199 at Amazon. Here you’ll be giving up the more premium audio array, built-in display, and more. But one perk is that going this route means you’ll be able to further expand your setup down the road with other Sonos speakers, like the new Arc soundbar.

Looking for more ways to stream your favorite tunes? Right now nearly all of Amazon’s Alexa devices are on sale from $18. That’s on top of Assistant speaker discounts from $27.50 on Nest Mini and Google Home.

Bose Home 500 AirPlay 2 Speaker features:

The Bose Home Speaker 500 delivers wireless wall-to-wall stereo sound from a single speaker. Built-in voice control from Alexa and Google Assistant puts songs, playlists, and more at the tip of your tongue. And you have the freedom to control the music your way – with your voice, with a tap on the top controls, or with the Bose Music app.

