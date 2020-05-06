Expand your Assistant setup with Google Home at just $29 (Reg. $100)

Kohl’s is offering the Google Home Smart Speaker for $29 with free shipping in orders of $75 or more. Free curbside pickup is available in select areas. Normally $100, this is a match for our last mention and is the best available. Google Home leverages the Assistant smart home platform to deliver voice commands to your gear. It ties in with most smart home products, and even works well with Nest, ecobee, and more. You’ll also be able to enjoy voice-controlled music through Spotify, Pandora, YouTube Music, and several other services. Rated 4.5/5 stars. Learn more in our hands-on review.

Looking for something a bit smaller? Target is offering RedCard holders the Google Nest Mini $27.50, though those without the RedCard will be charged $29. Nest Mini is Google’s latest smart speaker and offers robust sound in a compact form factor.

Those in Amazon’s ecosystem will want to consider the Echo Flex. It’s a lower-cost alternative to having a full-fledged smart speaker, while still retaining voice control capability. At $17.50 Prime shipped, it plugs into a wall outlet to give you Alexa commands anywhere in your home. There are also several other Amazon devices on sale right now as well, with pricing starting at under $18.

Google Home features:

Simplify your everyday life with the Google Home, a voice-activated speaker powered by the Google Assistant. Use voice commands to enjoy music, get answers from Google and manage everyday tasks. Google Home is compatible with Android and iOS operating systems, and can control compatible smart devices such as Chromecast or Nest.

