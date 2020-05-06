Score an extra PowerA Xbox One controller today from under $20 (20% off)

Walmart is now offering the PowerA Wired Controller for Xbox One at $19.88 with free shipping in orders over $35. This deal is available on the black, red and blue/white colorways. Regularly $25 at Amazon, today’s deal is a 20% price drop and the lowest total we can find. It is also matching the lowest we have tracked on Amazon outside of Black Friday 2019. The officially licensed controller is a great way to add another gamepad to your Xbox setup without paying the Microsoft tax. If you don’t require a wireless solution, this model’s dual rumble motors, 3.5mm stereo headset jack, and detachable 8-ft. USB cable will likely do the trick. It ships with a 2-year warranty and carries a 4+ star rating from over 4,300 Amazon customers. More details below.

All things considered, today’s offer represents the lowest third-party Xbox controller price we can find. You’ll even be hard-pressed to find a no-name option from a brand you likely shouldn’t trust for less than $20.

However, we do have loads of notable digital Xbox games on sale at up to 75% off right here as well as one of the best prices ever on the new DOOM Eternal.

While we are expecting some new details from Microsoft this week, we have already rounded up the best ways to ensure your Xbox Series X arrives on day one. You’ll also want to check out all the details on your digital E3 replacement known as Summer Game Fest.

More on the PowerA Wired Controller:

The officially licensed PowerA Wired Controller for Xbox One will immediately feel familiar in your hands, works with Xbox Series X, and features a soft-touch rubberized finish…Matte black design with soft-touch finish…Familiar ergonomic design…Dual Rumble Motors…3.5mm Stereo headset jack…Detachable 8ft USB Cable.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!