Verizon Mother’s Day promo offers BOGO FREE iPhone, Android, more

Verizon Wireless has introduced its Mother’s Day promotion, offering buy one get one FREE on smartphones up to $700. If you switch from another carrier, you can get an Echo Dot plus a smart plug for FREE as well. Free shipping is available for all. One notable deal in this sale is Apple’s iPhone 11, which is eligible for this BOGO promotion, bringing the price down to $349.99 each. That matches our previous mention. The latest iPhones from Apple feature a Liquid Retina HD display with new dual or three camera systems designed to take some of the best smartphone pictures out there. Not to mention, they sport FaceID, support for wireless charging, and more. Activation fees will apply in some instances, but Verizon is taking 50% off if you order online. Check out the entire sale here for more.

Make the most of your purchase and savings today by going with Anker’s 10W Wireless Charging Stand for $19. This model offers charging speeds up to 10W with compatible models and its standup design makes it easy to keep tabs on notifications and more while powering on.

Looking for something a bit more affordable? Consider checking out this iPhone SE deal at $60 with pre-paid service. We also have a notable deal on Pixel 4/XL this morning with $350 off, delivering new all-time lows along the way.

iPhone 11 features:

Shoot 4K videos, beautiful portraits, and sweeping landscapes with the all-new dual-camera system. Capture your best low-light photos with Night mode. See true-to-life color in your photos, videos, and games on the 6.1-inch Liquid Retina display. Experience unprecedented performance with A13 Bionic for gaming, augmented reality (AR), and photography. Do more and charge less with all-day battery life. And worry less with water resistance up to 2 meters for 30 minutes.

