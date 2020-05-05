While we still have a collection of digital Nintendo Switch games on sale from $4 right here including some Star Wars titles, we have even more today. Nintendo has now kicked off another notable Ubisoft sale on the eShop with deals from $5 and we have even more notable indies starting at just $2.50. Highlights of today’s digital Nintendo Switch games sale include titles like the Assassin’s Creed Rebel Collection, Starlink, Rayman, Legends, Child of Light, LEGO titles and more. The rest of today’s best game deals are right here and be sure to head below for our top picks from the eShop.

Digital Nintendo Switch games on sale:

Beyond today’s discounted digital Nintendo Switch games, here’s everything you need to know the custom button mapping firmware update for Switch and what appears to be a hint at a new dual display device from Nintendo. You’ll also want to browse the latest details on Summer Game Fest and take a look at the new Samus Aran Metroid LEGO Ideas kit.

We also have great deal running on this Switch Lite accessory bundle as well as the digital Super Mario Official Encyclopedia at 50% off.

More on the Assassin’s Creed Rebel Collection:

Digital Nintendo Switch games: Get two action-packed games with Assassin’s Creed: The Rebel Collection. Become the most feared pirate in the Caribbean in Assassin’s Creed IV Black Flag and transform into the ultimate assassin hunter in Assassin’s Creed Rogue. Includes both Assassin’s Creed IV Black Flag and Assassin’s Creed Rogue. Become the most feared pirate in the Caribbean in Assassin’s Creed IV Black Flag. Take part in an award-winning naval experience and explore a massive open world.

