Score a new 2020 low on Seagate’s 8TB Backup Plus Hub USB 3.0 Drive at $122

Staples currently offers the Seagate Backup Plus Hub 8TB External Hard Drive for $121.99 shipped when codes 95615 and 98750 have been applied at checkout. Typically fetching $152 at Amazon, today’s offer is good for a $30 discount, beats the lowest we’ve seen there by $8, and is a new 2020 low. Sporting USB 3.0 connectivity, this 8TB hard drive offers 160MB/s transfer speeds alongside an integrated 2-port USB hub for expanding a connected computer’s I/O. Perfect for adding into your desktop setup, Seagate’s Backup Plus drive can be used to configure daily Time Machine backups or just as a place to store files. Over 4,200 customers have left a 4.2/5 star rating. More details below.

For comparison, today’s offer is $10 less than the 6TB version of Seagate’s Backup Plus Hub drive. Though if you can get away with half the storage of the lead deal, the 4TB Seagate Expansion Desktop Hard Drive is $89. You’ll pocket $33 in savings by going this route, which also lacks the built-in USB hub.

Earlier today we also spotted a discount on SanDisk’s portable USB-C Flash Drive, which brings 128GB of storage to your Mac or Chromebook for $20. Or if you want to further expand your setup and 8TB won’t cut it, an Amazon low brings WD’s 12TB My Book Duo USB-C Hard Drive to $350.

Seagate Backup Plus Hard Drive features:

Get solid USB storage and 8TB capacity in an external desktop hard drive for Mac and Windows. Featuring dual front facing, high speed USB 3.0 ports, Backup Plus Hub makes it easy to charge mobile devices and transfer files from cameras, USB keys, and more.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!