Score 2-months of ABCMouse.com FREE and teach your kids at home ($20 value)

Groupon is offering a FREE 2-month subscription to ABCMouse.com. This is a $20 value, given that each month will run you $10. If you’re looking for a great way to teach your kids now that they’re likely staying home for a while, this is it. ABCMouse.com is perfect for children of all ages, offering unique teaching opportunities that help take the weight off your shoulders. ABC Mouse is available on Mac, Windows, iPhone, iPad, and Android, meaning that it’ll work on just about any platform you have at home. The website teaches language, math, reading, science, art, and more, giving a well-rounded curriculum. Learn more about ABC Mouse here.

If you own the Kindle Kids Edition or have any Kindle that you allow your children to use, then today’s lead deal works perfectly. The ABC Mouse app is available on Amazon devices as a free download and will work on your existing Kindle tablets and more with ease.

ABC Mouse:

The Step-by-Step Learning Path presents the full ABCmouse.com curriculum in a carefullydesigned program of more than 850 lessons in ten levels. Asyour child completes each lesson, he or she is guided to the next one and is motivated to continue learning by ABCmouse.com’s Tickets and Rewards System.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!