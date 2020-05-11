Save $100 on Bose’s AirPlay 2-enabled Soundbar 700 at an all-time low

- May. 11th 2020 12:33 pm ET

Save $100
0

Amazon is currently offering the Bose Soundbar 700 Smart Speaker for $699 shipped. Also available direct from Bose for $1 more. Typically fetching $799, today’s offer saves you $100 and matches our previous mention from March for the Amazon all-time low. With AirPlay 2 leading the way, Bose Soundbar 700 features built-in access to Alexa and Assistant. There’s also Dolby Digital encoding and ADAPTIQ sound calibration as well as Wi-Fi and Bluetooth connectivity. Lastly, you’ll find HDMI-ARC and optical ports, as well. Rated 4.2/5 stars from 355 customers and you can get a closer look in our launch coverage. More below.

Now if you’re looking to bring a similar AirPlay 2 feature set to your home theater on a tighter budget, consider picking up the Sonos Beam instead. This $399 soundbar packs built-in Alexa alongside support for Apple’s whole-home audio ecosystem, and more. I’ve been using one for almost a year now and love the balanced, room-filling sound it produces. Learn more in our review, which just so happens to mirror that sentiment.

Speaking of Sonos, this past weekend we spotted a discount on its Playbase, which is still live at $560. Down from its $699 going rate, this soundbar is equipped with AirPlay 2 support and more.

Bose Soundbar 700 features:

The Bose Soundbar 700 smart speaker offers a perfect combination of sophisticated design and exceptional sound for your home theater, so you can feel the full power in every moment of your favorite music, movies, and TV shows. Featuring premium materials and exquisite craftsmanship, the soundbar is designed to look as good as it sounds.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Save $100
You’re reading 9to5Toys — experts digging up all the latest technology and lifestyle deals, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Toys on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out the best Apple deals, our daily podcast, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas of everyday life with the purchase of Whole Foods and the expansion of its Prime delivery service. You'll find everything related to Amazon, including the best deals, here in our constantly updated guide.
Home Theater

Home Theater
bose

About the Author

Blair Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Nintendo Switch
Philips Hue Go

Philips Hue Go