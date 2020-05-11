Save $100 on Bose’s AirPlay 2-enabled Soundbar 700 at an all-time low

Amazon is currently offering the Bose Soundbar 700 Smart Speaker for $699 shipped. Also available direct from Bose for $1 more. Typically fetching $799, today’s offer saves you $100 and matches our previous mention from March for the Amazon all-time low. With AirPlay 2 leading the way, Bose Soundbar 700 features built-in access to Alexa and Assistant. There’s also Dolby Digital encoding and ADAPTIQ sound calibration as well as Wi-Fi and Bluetooth connectivity. Lastly, you’ll find HDMI-ARC and optical ports, as well. Rated 4.2/5 stars from 355 customers and you can get a closer look in our launch coverage. More below.

Now if you’re looking to bring a similar AirPlay 2 feature set to your home theater on a tighter budget, consider picking up the Sonos Beam instead. This $399 soundbar packs built-in Alexa alongside support for Apple’s whole-home audio ecosystem, and more. I’ve been using one for almost a year now and love the balanced, room-filling sound it produces. Learn more in our review, which just so happens to mirror that sentiment.

Speaking of Sonos, this past weekend we spotted a discount on its Playbase, which is still live at $560. Down from its $699 going rate, this soundbar is equipped with AirPlay 2 support and more.

Bose Soundbar 700 features:

The Bose Soundbar 700 smart speaker offers a perfect combination of sophisticated design and exceptional sound for your home theater, so you can feel the full power in every moment of your favorite music, movies, and TV shows. Featuring premium materials and exquisite craftsmanship, the soundbar is designed to look as good as it sounds.

