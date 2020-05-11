Save $100 on this 250Wh portable power station at an all-time low of $150

DenGaWa US (95% positive all-time feedback) via Amazon offers its 250Wh Portable Power Station for $149.99 shipped when code VKZIYZMY has been applied at checkout. Down from $250, today’s offer saves you $100, beats the price price cut by $40, and marks a new all-time low. Thanks to its internal 250Wh battery, this portable charging station will keep just about anything powered on. Alongside two AC outlets, there’s also a 4-port 2.4A USB hub, and 12V DC output. So you’ll be covered whether trying to top off an iPhone, charge a laptop, or power an appliance while outdoors. Rated 4.4/5 stars. More details below.

For those who don’t need 250Wh of power, Jackery’s Explorer 160 is a solid alternative at $110. This power station comes equipped with a 167Wh lithium-ion battery, AC outlet, a USB-C port, and dual 2.4A USB slots. Sure it’s not as capable as the lead deal, but will surely do the trick for more budget-conscious shoppers.

If you’re looking to keep gear online during power outages, APC’s 7-outlet 650VA UPS has dropped to $50, saving you $20 in the process. Otherwise, be sure to swing by our Smartphone Accessories roundup from this morning for additional ways to refuel smartphones and other gear.

DenGaWa 250Wh Portable Power Station features:

DENGAWA R200 portable power pack has a huge capacity of 250 watt-hour (67,500mAh, 3.7V), It can easily meet all electrical needs of your devices which less than 250W. Better than modified sine wave, the pure sine wave power will protect your sensitive devices, to have a better working performance. DENGAWA is a factory with more than 10 years specializing in lithium-ion battery products, you are buying from the experienced factory directly, buy with confidence.

