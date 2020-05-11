Smartphone Accessories: Lecone Dual 10W Qi Charging Pad $10 (Save 35%), more

This dual charging pad allows you to charge both phones at the same time. Both charging area can produce maximum 10W output for fast charge both phones simultaneously. The double wireless charger is light and compact, and the total thickness was only 0.38inch which is very easy to carry it along.

There are anti-slip mats on the bottom of dual wireless charger to better prevent the product from being scratched. Multifunctional protect technology provides temperature control, surge protection, short-circuit prevention and more.