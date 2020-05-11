Smartphone Accessories: Lecone Dual 10W Qi Charging Pad $10 (Save 35%), more

LeconeDirect (99% positive all-time feedback) via Amazon offers its Dual 10W Qi Charging Pad for $10.49 Prime shipped when clipping the on-page coupon and applying code HV68FFXZ at checkout. Down from $30, today’s offer saves you 65%, marks one of the first price cuts we’ve seen, and is a new all-time low. Comprised of a fabric exterior and an aluminum frame, this charging stand offers a more unique and stylish design that stands out from other options. Plus not only does it dish out 10W charging speeds, but it can supply that power to two devices simultaneously. Rated 4/5 stars.
This dual charging pad allows you to charge both phones at the same time. Both charging area can produce maximum 10W output for fast charge both phones simultaneously. The double wireless charger is light and compact, and the total thickness was only 0.38inch which is very easy to carry it along.
There are anti-slip mats on the bottom of dual wireless charger to better prevent the product from being scratched. Multifunctional protect technology provides temperature control, surge protection, short-circuit prevention and more.
