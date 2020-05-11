Smartphone Accessories: Lecone Dual 10W Qi Charging Pad $10 (Save 35%), more

- May. 11th 2020 10:35 am ET

0

LeconeDirect (99% positive all-time feedback) via Amazon offers its Dual 10W Qi Charging Pad for $10.49 Prime shipped when clipping the on-page coupon and applying code HV68FFXZ at checkout. Down from $30, today’s offer saves you 65%, marks one of the first price cuts we’ve seen, and is a new all-time low. Comprised of a fabric exterior and an aluminum frame, this charging stand offers a more unique and stylish design that stands out from other options. Plus not only does it dish out 10W charging speeds, but it can supply that power to two devices simultaneously. Rated 4/5 stars.

More smartphone accessories:

Deals still live from the weekend:

This dual charging pad allows you to charge both phones at the same time. Both charging area can produce maximum 10W output for fast charge both phones simultaneously. The double wireless charger is light and compact, and the total thickness was only 0.38inch which is very easy to carry it along.

There are anti-slip mats on the bottom of dual wireless charger to better prevent the product from being scratched. Multifunctional protect technology provides temperature control, surge protection, short-circuit prevention and more.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

You’re reading 9to5Toys — experts digging up all the latest technology and lifestyle deals, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Toys on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out the best Apple deals, our daily podcast, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Best Smartphone Accessories

Best Smartphone Accessories

This is our guide to the best smartphone accessory deals from Amazon, Best Buy, Target, B&H, and many more. You'll find everything needed to outfit your iPhone or Android device within this guide, including but not limited to cases, batteries, cables, and more. Occasionally, you'll find more niche accessories like headphones, speakers, and drones here as well.

About the Author

Blair Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Nintendo Switch
Philips Hue Go

Philips Hue Go