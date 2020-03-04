Nintendo has been on a roll lately for giving fans new ways to enjoy its highly popular franchises from iOS games to theme parks and more. Now the company is gearing up for something a little more practical, and partnering with Levi’s to make it happen. If you’ve ever wanted to add a bit of Mario action to your wardrobe, you’ll soon be able to do just that thanks to a new apparel collection. From t-shirts to overalls, head below for a closer look at what to expect from the Mario and Levi’s clothing lineup.

Nintendo collaborates with Levi’s for Mario collection

Nintendo is no stranger to working with fashion brands, as we just recently detailed adidas Pikachu Pokémon shoes. But this recent news in on another level. Jeans and Mario go hand in hand, so who better to step up to plate for the gaming company’s latest partnership than Levi’s. Taking to Twitter to tease the upcoming product line, you’ll soon be able to buy various shirts, hoodies, and jean jackets decked out with Mario flair. And yes, there’s even a pair of stylish overalls on the way.

Across the board, it looks like Levi’s and Nintendo are sticking to a younger audience for its apparel collection. So older fans looking to add some retro Mario stylings into their wardrobe may be out of luck. As you’d expect from Levi’s, jean products take center stage in the lineup. From jeans rocking some minute Mario decals to jorts and even a jean jacket, there’s plenty of ways to level up your look. There’s also a wide range of brightly-colored t-shirts starring characters like Daisy, Toad, and Mario himself.

Arguably the best piece of apparel from the collection has to be a pair of overalls. A Mario collaboration with Levi’s wouldn’t be complete without bringing the character’s iconic look into the real world, and it looks like two companies have delivered. Alongside a dark wash style, there are some sewn on coin patches as well as a refreshed Levi’s logo complete with some Super Mario

Pricing and availability

At this point, both Nintendo and Levi’s have yet to announce when we’ll see the new Mario apparel collection drop, or how much each of the pieces will cost. But with March 10 around the corner, better known as Mario Day, it’s likely all the details will drop-in celebration of the date.

9to5Toys’ Take

Given that Mario has been rocking his signature blue overalls for more than three decades now, I’m honestly a bit surprised we haven’t seen more of these types of collaborations. But better late than never, right? This is one of those collaborations that just makes sense, like Puma and Sonic, Nintendo teaming up with Levi’s deserves a 1-Up in our book.

Source: NintendoEverything

