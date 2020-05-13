Bring August’s Smart Lock to your front door at $100 and pocket $25 in savings

Amazon is currently offering the August third-generation Smart Lock for $99.99 shipped in Dark Gray. Down from its $125 going rate, like what you’d pay on the Silver style, today’s offer is good for a 20% discount, comes within $5 of our previous mention, and matches the third-lowest we’ve seen this year. Expand your smart home to the front door and take advantage of the keyless entry on August’s third-generation smart lock. Aside from being able to remove keys from your everyday carry, you’ll be able to remotely check the lock’s status. So no longer will you have to get out of bed at night to check if the door really did get locked. Over 2,500 customers have left a 4.2/5 star rating. More details below.

Today’s featured deal is a compelling price for outfitting your door with smartphone capabilities, especially compared to the new August Smart Lock that just launched. So for those that don’t need the latest and greatest, this is a notable option. Or if a passcode will do just fine instead, the AmazonBasics Contemporary Keypad Deadbolt should do the trick at $50.

Expand your August setup further when locking in this 20% discount on the brand’s Doorbell Cam Pro at $159. You also won’t want to miss out on this Ring Stick Up Cam bundle, which includes an Echo Dot for $85. There’s also plenty of additional deals to be had in our smart home guide.

August third-generation Smart Lock features:

Secure, keyless entry for your smart home. Lock and unlock your door, control keyless access and keep track of who comes and goes, all from your phone. Works with your existing single-cylinder deadbolt. Keep your existing lock and keys. Easily attaches to your existing deadbolt, so everyone can still use their keys.

