New all-time low brings August Doorbell Cam Pro to $159 (Save 20%)

Amazon is currently offering the August Doorbell Cam Pro for $159.18 shipped. Typically fetching $200, today’s offer is good for a 20% discount, beats our previous mention by $21, and marks a new Amazon all-time low. Armed with HD video feeds, August’s video doorbell delivers free 24-hours of rolling cloud storage, motion alerts, and Alexa integration to your front door. If you already have an August smart lock, the brand’s Doorbell Cam Pro is an easy recommendation to keep an eye on package deliveries and other activity. Over 235 customers have left a 4.1/5 star rating and you can learn more in our announcement coverage.

A solid alternative to the lead deal is Ring’s Peephole Cam at $130. Not only will you save some extra cash from the featured deal, but won’t have to worry about any in-depth installations. Peephole Cam lives up to its name by replacing your door’s existing peephole and sports much of the functionality of the Doorbell Cam Pro, but without the August lock integration.

For more ways to expand your smart home, we’re seeing plenty of options today. Amazon kicked off a rare batch of deals on Philips Hue outdoor HomeKit lighting, while Emerson’s Sensi Siri-enabled Thermostat has fallen to $89. Swing by our Smart Home guide for even more offers.

August Doorbell Cam Pro features:

With continuous monitoring of your doorstep, the Doorbell Cam Pro will capture the moments leading up to a motion alert. The free, Basic Video Recording subscription, lets you replay any videos from the last 24 hours. August Doorbell Cam Pro pairs with any August Smart Lock so you can let the right visitors in.

