GameStop’s massive 1-day gaming plush sale from $1.50: Mario, Pokémon, more

For today only, as part of its Deals of the Day, GameStop is offering 50% off a wide selection of plushies and cuddly figures from your favorite gaming franchises. Everything in the sale ships free in orders over $35 and carries solid ratings. With deals starting from just $1.50, you’ll find characters from the Mushroom Kingdom as well as a host of Pokémon and even some Minecraft and Overwatch figures. This is a great time to fill out your collection and bring some cuddly new friends into the game room. Head below for our top picks from the sale.

Today’s Gaming Plush Deals:

But be sure to browse through the rest of today’s sale as you’ll find a massive selection of characters to choose from. There’s plenty more Mario Kart, Pokémon, and Mario Bros. options in there.

Speaking of which, Uniqlo just dropped its new Pokémon x Mario apparel collections. You’ll also want to browse through our previous roundup for Switch accessory deals and here’s everything you need to know about WHAT THE GOLF? landing on Nintendo Switch.

More on the Super Mario Bros. Mario Plush:

Officially licensed from Nintendo’s popular series of video games comes this new plush collection from Little Buddy Toys! Collect all you favorite Super Mario characters, including the star of the game, Mario! This soft and huggable plush measures approximately 8 inches tall and is sure to please Mario fans young and old. Warning – Choking Hazard – Children Under 3. This toy is not suitable for ages under 3 years. It contains one or more of the following items marbles; small ball; or small parts.

