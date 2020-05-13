GameStop’s massive 1-day gaming plush sale from $1.50: Mario, Pokémon, more

- May. 13th 2020 8:51 am ET

50% off
0

For today only, as part of its Deals of the Day, GameStop is offering 50% off a wide selection of plushies and cuddly figures from your favorite gaming franchises. Everything in the sale ships free in orders over $35 and carries solid ratings. With deals starting from just $1.50, you’ll find characters from the Mushroom Kingdom as well as a host of Pokémon and even some Minecraft and Overwatch figures. This is a great time to fill out your collection and bring some cuddly new friends into the game room. Head below for our top picks from the sale.

Today’s Gaming Plush Deals:

But be sure to browse through the rest of today’s sale as you’ll find a massive selection of characters to choose from. There’s plenty more Mario Kart, Pokémon, and Mario Bros. options in there.

Speaking of which, Uniqlo just dropped its new Pokémon x Mario apparel collections. You’ll also want to browse through our previous roundup for Switch accessory deals and here’s everything you need to know about WHAT THE GOLF? landing on Nintendo Switch.

More on the Super Mario Bros. Mario Plush:

Officially licensed from Nintendo’s popular series of video games comes this new plush collection from Little Buddy Toys! Collect all you favorite Super Mario characters, including the star of the game, Mario! This soft and huggable plush measures approximately 8 inches tall and is sure to please Mario fans young and old. Warning – Choking Hazard – Children Under 3. This toy is not suitable for ages under 3 years. It contains one or more of the following items marbles; small ball; or small parts.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

50% off
You’re reading 9to5Toys — experts digging up all the latest technology and lifestyle deals, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Toys on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out the best Apple deals, our daily podcast, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Best Games/Apps Deals

Best Games/Apps Deals

The best games and apps deals across all platforms: iPhone, iPad, Mac, Android, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Wii U, 3DS
Best GameStop Deals

Best GameStop Deals

GameStop features deals across all platforms and gaming systems: PlayStation 4, Xbox One S, Nintendo Switch, 3DS, Wii U and much more
Toys & Hobbies Little Buddy

About the Author

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

PXN MFi game controller
Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard