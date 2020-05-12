PDP’s Switch Zelda Retro Travel Case now matching low at $8 + more from $10

- May. 12th 2020 3:35 pm ET

Amazon is offering the PDP Nintendo Switch Slim Zelda Retro Edition Travel Case for $7.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly $15 and as much as $23 at Amazon over the last year or so, it has more recently been selling in the $12.50 range and is now matching the Amazon low. Featuring a textured smattering of vintage Zelda iconography alongside vintage Link himself, this officially licensed case looks as good as it is protective. The rigid EVA exterior protects your Switch and Joy-Con as well as various accessories and more. There is an internal screen pad as well as a nylon lift strap and handy built-in game storage. Rated 4+ stars. More deals and details below.

Just for comparison sake, even Amazon’s in-house case goes for more than today’s lead deal at $13. While you’ll find some additional Switch case options to browse through below, you could opt for a pack of screen protectors for slightly less if you don’t need a case. This way your screen is still protected from scratches and there are three of them in the pack for when you need a refresh.

More Switch cases on sale:

Go score yourself PowerA’s Wireless Switch Controller in red while it’s down at $35 (20% off) and then check out this deal on PowerA’s wireless Enhanced Pokémon Switch controller. The must-see Breath of the Wild Stables LEGO Ideas kit is right here and you’ll find plenty of notable Switch game deals in our roundup.

More on the PDP Zelda Retro Edition Travel Case:

  • Rigid EVA case stores Console, games, and various accessories
  • Protective screen pad features a mesh pouch to Store various accessories
  • Nylon lift strap for Safe and Easy removal of your Console
  • Stylish retro design
  • Officially Licensed by Nintendo

