PowerXL’s Smokeless Grill doubles as a griddle for breakfast, now $50 off

- May. 13th 2020 11:30 am ET

Get this deal
Reg. $120 $70
0

Amazon is now offering the PowerXL Smokeless Grill for $69.99 shipped. Also matched as part of Best Buy’s Deals of the Day. Regularly $120, today’s deal is as much as $50 in savings and is the lowest total we can find. This is also matching the lowest we have tracked outside of a limited $60 Black Friday offer. Today’s offer is also $50 under Target’s listing. This grill uses “smoke-extractor technology” so you can bring the BBQ indoors whenever you need to. Along with a 13.5- by 8-inch cooking surface, it features interchangeable “Cerami-Tech” non-stick grill and griddle plates so you can transition from breakfast to burgers. Other features include up to 450-degrees of heat, dishwasher-safe parts, and 1,200-watts of overall power. Rated 4+ stars from nearly 2,500 Amazon customers. More details below.

Now if you don’t plan on taking your indoor grilling all that serious and just plan on using it in a pinch, there are more affordable models out there. Both Ovente and Presto make 4+ star-rated grills that sit in the $35 range and include much of the same feature set for less. However, you won’t get the dual-function griddle plates like today’s lead deal.

We have some great kitchenware deals running right now including Cuisinart cast iron cookware and a $10 toaster, but Home Depot also launched a wide-ranging DIY tool sale this morning at up to 40% off and we also have deep deals on Dyson vacs right now. You’ll find even more right here.

More on the PowerXL Smokeless Grill:

Barbecue indoors with this PowerXL smokeless grill. Its smoke-extractor technology maintains a pleasant atmosphere, and the nonstick interchangeable grill and griddle plates let you cook breakfast and char-grilled dishes. Adjust the heat of this 1200W PowerXL smokeless grill up to 450 degrees F via the LED temperature control.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Get this deal
Reg. $120 $70
You’re reading 9to5Toys — experts digging up all the latest technology and lifestyle deals, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Toys on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out the best Apple deals, our daily podcast, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas of everyday life with the purchase of Whole Foods and the expansion of its Prime delivery service. You'll find everything related to Amazon, including the best deals, here in our constantly updated guide.
Best Home Goods Deals

Best Home Goods Deals

The best deals on items for around the house: kitchenware, cookware sets, cleaning supplies, yard tools and much more.
PowerXL

About the Author

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

PXN MFi game controller
Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard