PowerXL’s Smokeless Grill doubles as a griddle for breakfast, now $50 off

Amazon is now offering the PowerXL Smokeless Grill for $69.99 shipped. Also matched as part of Best Buy’s Deals of the Day. Regularly $120, today’s deal is as much as $50 in savings and is the lowest total we can find. This is also matching the lowest we have tracked outside of a limited $60 Black Friday offer. Today’s offer is also $50 under Target’s listing. This grill uses “smoke-extractor technology” so you can bring the BBQ indoors whenever you need to. Along with a 13.5- by 8-inch cooking surface, it features interchangeable “Cerami-Tech” non-stick grill and griddle plates so you can transition from breakfast to burgers. Other features include up to 450-degrees of heat, dishwasher-safe parts, and 1,200-watts of overall power. Rated 4+ stars from nearly 2,500 Amazon customers. More details below.

Now if you don’t plan on taking your indoor grilling all that serious and just plan on using it in a pinch, there are more affordable models out there. Both Ovente and Presto make 4+ star-rated grills that sit in the $35 range and include much of the same feature set for less. However, you won’t get the dual-function griddle plates like today’s lead deal.

We have some great kitchenware deals running right now including Cuisinart cast iron cookware and a $10 toaster, but Home Depot also launched a wide-ranging DIY tool sale this morning at up to 40% off and we also have deep deals on Dyson vacs right now. You’ll find even more right here.

More on the PowerXL Smokeless Grill:

Barbecue indoors with this PowerXL smokeless grill. Its smoke-extractor technology maintains a pleasant atmosphere, and the nonstick interchangeable grill and griddle plates let you cook breakfast and char-grilled dishes. Adjust the heat of this 1200W PowerXL smokeless grill up to 450 degrees F via the LED temperature control.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!