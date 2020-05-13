Need a new toaster? This wide-slot model is just $10 for today only (50% off)

- May. 13th 2020 8:16 am ET

Get this deal
50% off $10
0

Today only, as part of its Deals of the Day, Best Buy is offering the Bella 2-Slice Toaster (14829) for $9.99 with free shipping in orders over $35. Regularly $20, today’s deal is a straight 50% price drop and one of the best prices we can find on a highly-rated toaster. This 2-slice model features a black exterior with stainless steel accents throughout. You’re looking at extra-wide slots for everything from bread and bagels to waffles and more, as well as six shade settings, the anti-jam feature, a slide-out crumb tray for simple clean-ups, and a high-lift lever that “makes pulling out contents easier.” Rated 4+ stars. More details below.

All things considered, today’s offer is about as affordable as it gets for a 2-slice toaster like this. About half the price of the comparable AmazonBasics 2-slice model, a refurbished toaster from Amazon goes for nearly twice as much. Even the manual Coleman Camp Stove Toaster is $1 more than today’s deal. Needless to say, if you’re looking for a simple toaster that will get the job done and won’t break the bank, today’s Bella deal is it.

This morning’s Gold Box has Cuisinart cast iron cookware at up to 46% off and you’ll find even more notable offers for around the house right here.

More on the Bella 2-Slice Toaster:

Prepare waffles, toast and other foods with this BELLA black two-slice toaster. The crumb tray is removable for fast cleaning, while the high-lift lever makes pulling out contents easier. This BELLA black two-slice toaster has an auto shut-off feature for extra safety, and the six shade settings accommodate a wide range of tastes.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Get this deal
50% off $10
You’re reading 9to5Toys — experts digging up all the latest technology and lifestyle deals, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Toys on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out the best Apple deals, our daily podcast, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Best Home Goods Deals

Best Home Goods Deals

The best deals on items for around the house: kitchenware, cookware sets, cleaning supplies, yard tools and much more.
Best Buy Deals

Best Buy Deals

Best Buy is known for supplying deals on every major consumer product category, including gaming, TVs, computers, and more. There's also a strong selection of appliances and auto accessories for professional needs. Best Buy regularly offers discounts for its My Best Buy members, which is a free sign-up.
BELLA

About the Author

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

PXN MFi game controller
Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard