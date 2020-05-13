Need a new toaster? This wide-slot model is just $10 for today only (50% off)

Today only, as part of its Deals of the Day, Best Buy is offering the Bella 2-Slice Toaster (14829) for $9.99 with free shipping in orders over $35. Regularly $20, today’s deal is a straight 50% price drop and one of the best prices we can find on a highly-rated toaster. This 2-slice model features a black exterior with stainless steel accents throughout. You’re looking at extra-wide slots for everything from bread and bagels to waffles and more, as well as six shade settings, the anti-jam feature, a slide-out crumb tray for simple clean-ups, and a high-lift lever that “makes pulling out contents easier.” Rated 4+ stars. More details below.

All things considered, today’s offer is about as affordable as it gets for a 2-slice toaster like this. About half the price of the comparable AmazonBasics 2-slice model, a refurbished toaster from Amazon goes for nearly twice as much. Even the manual Coleman Camp Stove Toaster is $1 more than today’s deal. Needless to say, if you’re looking for a simple toaster that will get the job done and won’t break the bank, today’s Bella deal is it.

More on the Bella 2-Slice Toaster:

Prepare waffles, toast and other foods with this BELLA black two-slice toaster. The crumb tray is removable for fast cleaning, while the high-lift lever makes pulling out contents easier. This BELLA black two-slice toaster has an auto shut-off feature for extra safety, and the six shade settings accommodate a wide range of tastes.

