Bring Dyson’s Fan + Humidifier to your space for $200 (Refurb, Orig. $499)

Dyson’s official Rakuten storefront currently offers its AM10 Fan + Humidifier for $199.99 shipped in certified refurbished condition. Originally retailing for $499, like you’ll still find in new condition at Amazon, today’s offer is good for a 60% discount, is the lowest we’ve seen in well over a year, and comes within $24 of the all-time low. Dyson’s fan and humidifier combo will not only keep you cool throughout the summer, but tackles dry air that often arrives alongside heat. Not only will it make your space more comfortable, but the AM10 can also eliminate 99.9% of bacteria of air sucked in, leaving things more hygienic as well. Over 360 customers have left a 3.9/5 star rating.

Ditch the Dyson branding and more premium design when you bring home the MistAire Ultrasonic Cool Mist Humidifier for $38 at Amazon. Not only will you save some serious cash, but you’ll score an alternative that carries a 4.2/5 star rating from over 22,000 customers.

Dyson AM10 Fan + Humidifier features:

The Dyson humidifier kills 99.9% of bacteria in the water with patented Ultraviolet Cleanse technology, exposing every drop of water to a UVC light.. With one press of the remote, it uses intelligent climate control to measure both temperature and moisture in the air to help maintain a healthy environment across the whole room. This machine is Asthma and Allergy Friendly certified, is awarded with the Quiet Mark accreditation and awarded the Parent Tested, Parent Approved seal of approval families trust.

