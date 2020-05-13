Sennheiser’s PXC 550 rock ANC, 30-hour battery life, more at $200 ($50 off)

Amazon is currently offering the Sennheiser PXC 550 Wireless NoiseGard ANC Headphones for $199.99 shipped. Find them for the same price over at Best Buy. Typically selling for $250, like you’ll find at B&H, today’s offer saves you 20%, comes within $23 of the all-time low, and is the third-best we’ve seen to date. Equipped with Sennheiser’s NoiseGard active noise cancelling technology, the PXC 550 offer “superior sound quality in every environment” while still blocking out distractions around you. Built-in touch controls yield convenient access to playback settings and 30-hour battery life completes the package. Over 3,700 customers have left a 4.2/5 stars. More details below.

Save even more when you step down to the Sennheiser HD 4.50 SE Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones at $120 instead. You’ll still enjoy the typical Sennheiser stylings, but with only 19-hours of battery life and lower-end audio quality.

We’re also still seeing a pair of much more affordable cans from TaoTronics, which tout similar ANC features and 30-hour battery life, on sale for $50. Or you could go with Apple’s second-generation AirPods, which may not feature ANC, but do have Hey Siri support and more for $130.

Sennheiser PXC 550 Headphones:

Enjoy outstanding sound quality with this Sennheiser wireless headset. Its sleek fold-flat structure and NoiseGard noise-cancellation technology make it ideal for traveling, and its 30-hour battery life won’t leave you stranded without music. This lightweight Bluetooth Sennheiser wireless headset’s headband and ear cups are ergonomically designed for comfort during long listening sessions.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

