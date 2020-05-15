Today’s Best Game Deals: Witcher 3 Complete Switch $45, DOOM Eternal $40, more

In today’s best game deals, Amazon is offering Witcher 3: Wild Hunt Complete Edition on Nintendo Switch for $44.99 shipped. Regularly $60 on the eShop and elsewhere, this is a 25% price drop and matching the lowest we have tracked on Nintendo Switch. Now, clearly this game can be had for much less on other platforms, so take the PSN route if you can, but if there was ever going to be a game to pay the Nintendo tax on, it’s this one. Widely considered to be among the best modern RPGs out there, the Switch version comes with all 16 DLC packs for more than 150-hours of gameplay. Be sure to head below for the rest of today’s best game deals including DOOM Eternal, Assassin’s Creed III Remastered, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, Paper Mario Origami King pre-orders, and much more. Plus, you’ll find all of the ongoing digital Xbox One and PlayStation sales below as well.
Best digital game deals:
- New PS4 Extended Play sale at up to 50% off
- EA Access 1-year $25 (17% off)
- PlayStation Plus 1-year now just $31 (Reg. $60)
- Xbox Digital game deals up to 75% off
Today’s best game deals:
- DOOM Eternal $40 (Reg. $60)
- Assassin’s Creed III Remastered $20 (Reg. $40)
- Mario Kart 8 Deluxe $50 (Reg. $60)
- Paper Mario Origami King pre-order $60
- The Evil Within $8 (Reg. $20)
- LEGO NINJAGO Movie Video Game FREE (Reg. $17+)
- Also on Xbox One
- Red Dead Redemption 2: Special $36 (Reg. $80)
- Undertale $10.50 (Reg. $15)
- Need for Speed Heat Deluxe $35 (Reg. $70)
- Madden NFL 20: Superstar $24 (Reg. $80)
- FIFA 20 Champions $24 (Reg. $80)
- NHL 20 Deluxe Edition $21 (Reg. $70)
- PAC-MAN 256 $2 (Reg. $5)
- DAEMON X MACHINA $45 (Reg. $60)
- Final Fantasy VII Remake $50 (Reg. $60)
- Also matched via Walmart
- Super Mario Maker 2 $50 (Reg. $60)
- Assassin’s Creed Odyssey Gold $25 (Reg. $100)
- Witcher 3 Wild Hunt Complete PS4 $15 (Reg. $30+)
- Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 + 2 pre-order $40
- More details right here
- Luigi’s Mansion 3 $50 (Reg. $60)
- Forza Horizon 3 $15 (Reg. $30)
- Destiny 2: Forsaken $15 (Reg. $25)
- NBA 2K20 Legend Edition $25 (Reg. $100)
- Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night $20 (Reg. $40)
- Titanfall 2: Ultimate $4.50 (Reg. $30)
- Monster Hunter: World $15 (Reg. $30)
- Yakuza Like A Dragon pre-order $60
- The Messenger $10 (Reg. $20)
- Thronebreaker: The Witcher Tales $10 (Reg. $20)
- Mutant Year Zero: Road to Eden $17.50 (Reg. $35)
- Stranger Things 3: The Game $5 (Reg. $20)
- Lara Croft GO $2 (Reg. $10)
- Mortal Kombat 11 $20 (Reg. $27+)
- Assassin’s Creed Valhalla pre-order $60
- Mortal Kombat 11: Aftermath pre-order $60
- More details here
- Cyberpunk 2077 Pre-order $50 (Reg. $60)
- Ghost of Tsushima pre-orders now live
Nintendo unveils brand new Paper Mario game for Switch, launches in July
Mafia series gets remaster treatment with new trilogy for PS4, Xbox, and PC
Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 and 2 remake hits PS4, Xbox One, and PC
WHAT THE GOLF? lands on Nintendo Switch later this month
Your next generation summer game reveal event schedule: Microsoft, CDPR, more
Square Enix Anthology offers up 54 games for $39
First Xbox Series X gameplay is here with AC Valhalla and much more
