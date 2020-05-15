Today’s Best Game Deals: Witcher 3 Complete Switch $45, DOOM Eternal $40, more

In today’s best game deals, Amazon is offering Witcher 3: Wild Hunt Complete Edition on Nintendo Switch for $44.99 shipped. Regularly $60 on the eShop and elsewhere, this is a 25% price drop and matching the lowest we have tracked on Nintendo Switch. Now, clearly this game can be had for much less on other platforms, so take the PSN route if you can, but if there was ever going to be a game to pay the Nintendo tax on, it’s this one. Widely considered to be among the best modern RPGs out there, the Switch version comes with all 16 DLC packs for more than 150-hours of gameplay. Be sure to head below for the rest of today’s best game deals including DOOM Eternal, Assassin’s Creed III Remastered, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, Paper Mario Origami King pre-orders, and much more. Plus, you’ll find all of the ongoing digital Xbox One and PlayStation sales below as well.

Best digital game deals:

Today’s best game deals:

Nintendo unveils brand new Paper Mario game for Switch, launches in July

Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 and 2 remake hits PS4, Xbox One, and PC

WHAT THE GOLF? lands on Nintendo Switch later this month

Your next generation summer game reveal event schedule: Microsoft, CDPR, more

Square Enix Anthology offers up 54 games for $39

First Xbox Series X gameplay is here with AC Valhalla and much more

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!