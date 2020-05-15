Today’s best iOS + Mac app deals: SkySafari Pro, thankful, WEATHER NOW, more

We are ready to head into the weekend with all of today’s best Mac and iOS app deals. While deals on R.B.I Baseball 20, the latest BundleHunt promotion, and 911 Operator are still live, the collection grows even larger today with productivity apps, Agent 47, and more. Highlights of our lineup include titles like SkySafari 6 Pro, Viking Village Premium, Hitman Sniper, thankful, and WEATHER NOW, among many others. As always, today’s complete collection of the best Mac and iOS app deals is waiting for you below.

Today’s Best iOS App Deals:

iOS Universal: Fine – Photo Editor: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Color Wheel: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Hitman Sniper: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: thankful: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Remote Drive for Mac – Pro: FREE (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Raven: Photo Scan & Colorize: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Viking Village Premium: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: 3D Photo Ring – Album Browser: $2 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Realpolitiks Mobile: $2 (Reg. $6)

iOS Universal: WEATHER NOW ° – daily forecast: $1 (Reg. $20)

iOS Universal: Gymster+ Weight Lifting Log: $2 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: SkySafari 6 Plus: $10 (Reg. $15)

iOS Universal: SkySafari 6 Pro: $30 (Reg. $40)

Mac: SkySafari 6 Pro: $40 (Reg. $60)

Today’s Best Game Deals: Witcher 3 Complete Switch $45, DOOM Eternal $40, more

More iOS Apps Still Alive:

***Act fast on these deals from our previous roundup as they are jumping back up in price at any time.

iOS Universal: ScannerHD Pro – PDF Scan: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: R.B.I. Baseball 20: $5 (Reg. $7)

iOS Universal: Statistics Calculator++: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: My Town : Pets: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: My Town : Preschool: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: My Town : Police: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: My City : Popstar: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: This Is the Police: $2 (Reg. $7)

iOS Universal: Titan Quest HD: $3 (Reg. $7)

iOS Universal: Design & Flyer Creator Pro: $2 (Reg. $3)

Mac: SnapNDrag Pro Screenshot: $7 (Reg. $10)

SkySafari 6 Pro:

SkySafari 6 Pro will revolutionize your astronomical viewing experience. It has the largest database of any astronomy app, includes every solar system object ever discovered, offers unparalleled accuracy, flawless telescope control, Augmented Reality (AR) mode, and provides the very best experience under the stars when you depend on it. Discover why SkySafari 6 Pro is the #1 recommended astronomy app for serious amateur astronomers since 2009.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!