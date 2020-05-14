R.B.I. Baseball 20 is seeing a nice price drop on the App Store today. This year’s edition of everyone’s favorite mobile baseball game is now getting its first notable sale. R.B.I. Baseball 20 is now down at $4.99 for all your iOS devices. Regularly $7, this is the first price drop we have tracked on the game since its release earlier this month. In its continued effort to “redefine arcade baseball action,” it now features all new controls, a broadcast-inspired pitching camera, and much more. Rated 4+ stars and head below for additional details.

R.B.I. Baseball 20 features updated controls including pitch types based on real data, streamlined base running, and new hitting options. Player models have also gotten an overhaul with more realistic hair, “pine tar on helmets, dirt and grass stains after dives and slides,” plus more. Over 165+ MLB Legends from throughout history are back and you can expect all your favorite game modes to make a return like “Franchise, Postseason, and Exhibition.” While you might have checked out the MLB The Show 20 league with real pros, R.B.I. Baseball 20’s arcade action is another great way to bring some baseball into the mix while the season is on hold.

And be sure to head over to this morning’s roundup for even more discounted iOS apps.

iOS Universal: R.B.I. Baseball 20: $5 (Reg. $7)

Today’s Best Game Deals: Red Dead Redemption 2 Special $36, PAC-MAN $2, more

More on R.B.I. Baseball 20:

Legends. Start. Here. Unleash greatness with your MLB crew in R.B.I. Baseball 20. R.B.I. redefines arcade baseball action with major advancements & improvements. All-New Controls: Choose pitch types based on real pitcher data, power up to swing for the fences or play it safe for contact & streamlined baserunning controls…Pitcher’s Perspective: Brand new broadcast-inspired Pitching Camera gives you a new perspective when delivering pitches…Massive Player Model Improvements: Revamped hair & added more details including eye black, pine tar on helmets & dirt & grass stains after dives & slides

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!