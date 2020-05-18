Arlo’s 1080p Video Doorbell drops to new Amazon all-time low at $120 (20% off)

Amazon is currently offering the Arlo Video Doorbell for $119.99 shipped. Typically fetching $150, today’s offer is good for a 20% discount, beats our previous mention and the competing Best Buy sale price by $10, and is a new all-time low. Integrating with the rest of the Arlo smart home security ecosystem, the brand’s Video Doorbell brings 1080p recording, two-way audio, and a weather-resistant package to your front door. Alongside motion detection for tracking deliveries and knowing when someone is at the door, Arlo Foresight allows you to see video prior to the recording of each event. With 970 customers having left a review, it carries a 4.4/5 star rating.

Save even more when you opt for the second-generation Ring Video Doorbell at $100. The latest addition to Amazon’s smart home stable brings similar 1080p feeds and motion alerts as the lead deal, but you’ll forgo the Arlo support for deep Alexa integration. Get all the details in our announcement coverage.

For more ways to upgrade your front door, Home Depot has discounted a selection of smart locks and more by upwards of 30%. Kangaroo also recently got in the smart doorbell game with its latest smart home security device that’s priced at just $20.

Arlo Video Doorbell features:

A smarter way to see who’s at your door. Get notifications when motion is detected and view live video on your phone. Get the bigger picture of what’s at your door, from head to toe or a package on the ground. Even see clearly in low light with night vision. Speak to visitors with two-way audio, or use pre-recorded quick reply messages when you’re busy.

