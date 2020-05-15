ComiXology is closing out the week with its latest promotion, this time offering a massive collection of over 700 Daredevil novels in its Man Without Fear sale. Prices start at under $1 and you’ll be able to pocket up to 67% in savings. One standout amongst all of the deals is on Daredevil Ultimate Collection Vol. 1 at $9.99. Typically fetching $30, today’s offer is good for a $20 discount and marks the lowest we’ve seen on a digital copy. This 411-page novel explores how famed author Brian Michael Bendis has set the scenes for the Man Without Fear, as Kingpin’s downfall changes Matt Murdock’s life forever. Head below for additional highlights from the Daredevil comic sale.

Other top picks from the Daredevil comic sale:

We’re also still tracking some additional ongoing discounts from ComiXology, including deals on Superior Iron Man, Spider-Gwen, and other Marvel reads from $1. Or if you’re more of a DC fan, we’re seeing up to 77% off select novels from $5 alongside savings on One Punch Man manga.

Regardless of which sale catches your eye, you’ll want to swing by our in-depth getting started guide on ComiXology and its Unlimited service. With access to free novels, up to 15% off already discounted reads, and more, it’s worth a closer look for comic books fans.

Daredevil Ultimate Collection Vol. 1 synopsis:

During a character-defining run, Brian Michael Bendis crafted a pulp-fiction narrative that exploited DD’s rich tapestry of characters and psychodrama, and resolved them in a nuanced, modern approach. Witness the Kingpin’s downfall and see how a down-on-his-luck FBI agent can change Matt’s life forever.

