Following up yesterday’s Marvel Secret Wars sale, ComiXology is turning its attention towards DC with a new Deluxe sale that’s taking up to 77% off a selection graphic novels priced from $6. Amongst all of the discounts, one standout is on The Dark Knight Saga Deluxe Edition at $7.99. Down from its $35 going rate, today’s offer is the lowest we’ve seen on a digital copy to date. This 489-page novel throws you into a dark dystopian future where the Dark Knight is no longer protecting Gotham City, that is until mutant gangs overrun the city. Head below for all of our top picks from today’s DC sale at ComiXology, as well as other discounts.

Top picks from today’s DC sale at ComiXology

ComiXology isn’t stopping with the discounts there, as you’ll also be able to save on a selection of One Punch Man manga. Throughout the sale, you’ll be able to expand your library with the first 19 volumes of the popular series at $4.99 each, down from the usual $7 price tag. One Punch Man is already a must-read, and today’s deals drive home that point even further. Dive into all of the deals right here.

Regardless of which sale catches your eye, you’ll want to swing by our in-depth getting started guide on ComiXology and its Unlimited service. With access to free novels, up to 15% off already discounted reads, and more, it’s worth a closer look for comic books fans.

The Dark Knight Saga synopsis:

In a dark dystopian future, Gotham City has descended into lawlessness in the ten years since the Dark Knight retired. When his city cries out for help, Batman returns to save the city he had dedicated his life to protecting.

