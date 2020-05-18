Caudabe has now kicked off its Memorial Day iPhone case sale. Starting today, you can score 25% off sitewide on all of the brand’s iPhone cases from iPhone 6 right through to 11 Pro Max (the new 2020 SE options aren’t available yet). Caudabe makes some great cases that sit between the extremely budget-friendly options and the more pricey solutions. Although with the 25% off discount, its typically mid-tier pricing just got even lower. Everything ships free in orders over $35. Head below for more details and the Memorial Day discount code.

From now through the end of the week, you can use code HERO25 to score 25% off all of Caudabe’s gear. The Memorial Day iPhone case sale features all of the brands cases and ranges from about $7 up to $26 or so depending on which model you opt for. Just for comparison sake, this event is even better than the previous 15% off sitewide sale from earlier this month.

Also, Caudabe “proudly offers a military discount year round. During our Memorial Day event, we’re happy to offer this discount to all medical personnel, firefighters, police, and paramedics/EMT. Please email support@caudabe.com to provide ID verification for your additional discount.

One standout is the iPhone 11 Synthesis case for $29.99. After the code above, your total will drop to $22.50 or 25% off the going rate. This case also fetches $30 on Amazon where it has never gone for less than $24. Drop tested to 6.6-feet and made from shock-absorbing polymer, the synthesis provides a thin layer of protection to your precious handset without adding too much bulk. A series of laser-etched diamond patterns on the edges add extra grip and slight bumps on the backside keep your iPhone elevated and safe from abrasions. Rated 4+ stars on Amazon.

Be sure to browse through the rest of the Caudabe Memorial Day iPhone case sale right here. Hit this landing page for some convenient links for each iPhone model and more.

We also have some great deals on iPhone 11/Pro/Max right now as well as official Apple iPhone/iPad cases at up to 25% off. Check out today’s Smartphone Accessories roundup for even more.

More on the Caudabe Phone 11 Synthesis case:

Our most protective case. The fusion of a soft, flexible perimeter manufactured from ShockLiteTM, our shock-absorbing polymer, and a sturdy, hard back shell. A beautiful laser-etched diamond pattern on the sides provides added grip. Rugged protection in a slim, minimalist design. Compatible with wireless charging.

