Smartphone Accessories: Belkin Valet iPhone + Apple Watch Dock $55, more

Best Buy’s official eBay storefront offers the Belkin Valet Charge Dock for Apple Watch and iPhone at $54.99 shipped. Also matched as part of its Deals of the Day. Down from $70, you’ll still pay upwards of $100 at Amazon with today’s offer saving you up to 45% and marking a new all-time low. Whether you’re looking to simplify the nightstand or add a designated charging stop to your desk, Belkin’s Valet is a notable option. Not only will you be able to dock an iPhone on the built-in Lightning connector, but an integrated Apple Watch puck makes it easy to refuel the wearable, as well. Rated 4.7/5 stars.

Alternatively, you could ditch the Belkin branding and opt for Seneo’s 2-in-1 Charger for $19 at Amazon. This option forgoes Lightning in favor of a 7.5W Qi charging pad, but with a similar dock for your Apple Watch.

Power your iPhone and Apple Watch simultaneously with this black Belkin Valet charging dock. The soft contact pad protects your smartphone against scratches, while the adjustable Lightning connector lets you charge your device without removing its case. This Belkin Valet charging dock has a compact base for increased portability, and the solid arm elevates your Apple Watch above the surface for safe magnetic charging. This product has been certified and independently tested for compatibility with Apple Lightning-enabled devices.

