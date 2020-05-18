Smartphone Accessories: Belkin Valet iPhone + Apple Watch Dock $55, more

- May. 18th 2020 10:35 am ET

0

Best Buy’s official eBay storefront offers the Belkin Valet Charge Dock for Apple Watch and iPhone at $54.99 shipped. Also matched as part of its Deals of the Day. Down from $70, you’ll still pay upwards of $100 at Amazon with today’s offer saving you up to 45% and marking a new all-time low. Whether you’re looking to simplify the nightstand or add a designated charging stop to your desk, Belkin’s Valet is a notable option. Not only will you be able to dock an iPhone on the built-in Lightning connector, but an integrated Apple Watch puck makes it easy to refuel the wearable, as well. Rated 4.7/5 stars.

Alternatively, you could ditch the Belkin branding and opt for Seneo’s 2-in-1 Charger for $19 at Amazon. This option forgoes Lightning in favor of a 7.5W Qi charging pad, but with a similar dock for your Apple Watch.

More smartphone accessories:

Deals still live from the weekend:

Power your iPhone and Apple Watch simultaneously with this black Belkin Valet charging dock. The soft contact pad protects your smartphone against scratches, while the adjustable Lightning connector lets you charge your device without removing its case.

This Belkin Valet charging dock has a compact base for increased portability, and the solid arm elevates your Apple Watch above the surface for safe magnetic charging. This product has been certified and independently tested for compatibility with Apple Lightning-enabled devices.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

You’re reading 9to5Toys — experts digging up all the latest technology and lifestyle deals, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Toys on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out the best Apple deals, our daily podcast, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Best Smartphone Accessories

Best Smartphone Accessories

This is our guide to the best smartphone accessory deals from Amazon, Best Buy, Target, B&H, and many more. You'll find everything needed to outfit your iPhone or Android device within this guide, including but not limited to cases, batteries, cables, and more. Occasionally, you'll find more niche accessories like headphones, speakers, and drones here as well.
Best Buy Deals

Best Buy Deals

Best Buy is known for supplying deals on every major consumer product category, including gaming, TVs, computers, and more. There's also a strong selection of appliances and auto accessories for professional needs. Best Buy regularly offers discounts for its My Best Buy members, which is a free sign-up.
eBay Daily Deals belkin

About the Author

Blair Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Nintendo Switch
Philips Hue Go

Philips Hue Go