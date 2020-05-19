Fossil’s Defender Messenger Briefcase hits $208.50 ($70 off), more from $13

- May. 19th 2020 12:53 pm ET

From $13
0

Amazon is offering the Fossil Defender Messenger Briefcase for $208.50 shipped. That’s roughly $70 off the typical rate there and is a price that we’ve tracked having been beaten at Amazon only a couple of times prior. This bag is comprised of 100% genuine leather, contributing to the high-end look it pulls off. It’s able to stow a 13-inch MacBook Air or Pro, and you’ll find plenty of pockets throughout perfect for stowing cables, flash drives, and more. It measures 14- by 2- by 10.4-inches, ensuring it can easily fit wherever you’re headed. Rated 4.6/5 stars. Continue reading to find more bags priced from $13.

More bags on sale:

Today’s sale only scratches the surface of what we’ve unraveled recently. Just yesterday we spotted Timbuk2, Fossil, and Cocoon bags from $17 and late last week Thule slashed 20% off a ton of its gear. Earlier today we even found Peak Design’s Everyday MacBook Backpack at a new low of $150.

Fossil Defender Messenger Briefcase features:

  • 100% genuine leather; flap closure with hidden push locks; imported
  • Exterior Details: 1 back slide pocket with hidden magnetic snap, 2 slide pockets under flap; brass hardware
  • Interior Details: 1 padded laptop pocket, 2 media pockets, 1 zipper pocket, 4 elastic loops, 1 key ring; polyester lining
  • Measurements: 14″L x 2″W x 10.38″H
  • Handles/Straps: 1 top handle, 1 adjustable & detachable shoulder strap; Tech Compatibility: 13″ laptop ​

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

From $13
You’re reading 9to5Toys — experts digging up all the latest technology and lifestyle deals, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Toys on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out the best Apple deals, our daily podcast, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas of everyday life with the purchase of Whole Foods and the expansion of its Prime delivery service. You'll find everything related to Amazon, including the best deals, here in our constantly updated guide.
Backpack

Backpack
Fossil

About the Author