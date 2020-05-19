Fossil’s Defender Messenger Briefcase hits $208.50 ($70 off), more from $13

Amazon is offering the Fossil Defender Messenger Briefcase for $208.50 shipped. That’s roughly $70 off the typical rate there and is a price that we’ve tracked having been beaten at Amazon only a couple of times prior. This bag is comprised of 100% genuine leather, contributing to the high-end look it pulls off. It’s able to stow a 13-inch MacBook Air or Pro, and you’ll find plenty of pockets throughout perfect for stowing cables, flash drives, and more. It measures 14- by 2- by 10.4-inches, ensuring it can easily fit wherever you’re headed. Rated 4.6/5 stars. Continue reading to find more bags priced from $13.

Today’s sale only scratches the surface of what we’ve unraveled recently. Just yesterday we spotted Timbuk2, Fossil, and Cocoon bags from $17 and late last week Thule slashed 20% off a ton of its gear. Earlier today we even found Peak Design’s Everyday MacBook Backpack at a new low of $150.

100% genuine leather; flap closure with hidden push locks; imported

Exterior Details: 1 back slide pocket with hidden magnetic snap, 2 slide pockets under flap; brass hardware

Interior Details: 1 padded laptop pocket, 2 media pockets, 1 zipper pocket, 4 elastic loops, 1 key ring; polyester lining

Measurements: 14″L x 2″W x 10.38″H

Handles/Straps: 1 top handle, 1 adjustable & detachable shoulder strap; Tech Compatibility: 13″ laptop ​

