Nab your Timbuk2, Fossil, or Cocoon bag from $17 at Amazon (Up to 60% off)

- May. 18th 2020 2:19 pm ET

Amazon is offering a selection of Timbuk2, Fossil, and Cocoon bags at up to 60% off. Our top pick is the Timbuk2 Never Check Overnight Briefcase for $141.75 shipped. That’s nearly $50 off typical pricing and is the best offer we can find right now. This expansive bag is aptly named with plenty of space for travel. When it comes to laptop capacity, anticipate enough storage for a 16-inch MacBook Pro and other similarly-sized PCs, Chromebooks, and tablets. This notebook compartment can be accessed directly, allowing you to easily grab your laptop if you need to quickly knock a task out. Ratings are still rolling in, but Timbuk2 is reputable. Continue reading to find more options priced from $17.

More bags on sale:

Today’s sale expands what we spotted at Amazon over the weekend. Swing by Saturday’s roundup to find several other Timbuk2 offerings from $40.

Timbuk2 Never Check Briefcase features:

The overnighting briefcase for the well-traveled traveler, the Overnight Briefcase combiles quietly confident styling with supremely helpful features. A rear document sleeve doubles as a luggage pass-through should you bring a rolling companion, while external laptop access eliminates digging at the gate. Side hooks offer hasty yet secure closure options and an expandable main compartment accommodates the inevitable airport binge shopping.

