Save $110 on Peak Design’s Everyday MacBook Backpack at a new low of $150

Today only, as part of its DealZone, B&H offers the Peak Design Everyday Backpack for $149.95 shipped in Ash. Typically selling for $260, like you’ll pay direct from Peak Design right now, today’s offer is good for a 42% discount, beats our previous mention by $58, and marks a new all-time low. With an overall 20-liter capacity, the Everyday Backpack has room for a 16-inch MacBook Pro in a dedicated sleeve, alongside other accessories including an 11-inch tablet and more. It’s designed with versatility in mind, with three included FlexFold dividers that can be configured to your liking based on what gear is being toted around. Rated 4.5/5 stars. Learn more in our announcement coverage.

While the featured deal does include some internal compartments for keeping gear nice and tidy, those with a larger everyday carry may not find it up to the task. That’s where Cocoon’s GRID-IT! Accessory Organizer comes in, which sells for $24 at Amazon. The various woven elastic straps keep your gear held snuggly in place, and there’s room for everything from wall chargers to cables and more.

If the lead deal doesn’t fit the bill for what you’re looking for in a bag, we’re still seeing a collection of options from Timbuk2, Fossil, and Cocoon at up to 60% off. With prices starting at $17, you’ll want to swing by the entire batch of deals right here for a closer look.

Peak Design Everyday Backpack features:

Designed for the creative and active individual, the new 20L ash Everyday Backpack from Peak Design has been fashioned to protect and easily expand to accommodate a variety of gear. The 20L Everyday was designed to hold a full frame DSLR with 3-4 lenses. A dedicated laptop sleeve holds a 15″ MacBook Pro laptop and 11″ tablet.

