Jackery’s Explorer 160 Power Station drops to a new low at $93.50 (28% off)

- May. 19th 2020 2:17 pm ET

Get this deal
$130 $93.50
0

Jackery Inc via Amazon currently offers its Explorer 160 Portable Power Station for $93.49 shipped. Down from its $130 going rate, today’s offer is good for a 28% discount, beats our previous mention by $16, and marks a new Amazon all-time low. Equipped with a 167Wh lithium-ion battery, this portable power station sports an AC outlet alongside a USB-C output, two 2.4A USB-A ports, and more. So you’ll be covered whether trying to top off an iPhone, charge a laptop, or power an appliance while outdoors. Rated 4.8/5 stars from 940 customers. Check out our hands-on review of other Jackery power stations for a better idea of what to expect. More details below.

Those in the market for a more portable way to take an AC outlet on the go will find this RAVPower 20000mAh Power Bank to be a solid solution at $82. You’ll ditch the more capable battery from the lead deal, while saving some extra cash and retaining the USB-C output.

We’re also still seeing Goal Zero’s Sherpa 100PD Qi Power Bank on sale for $150, if you’re after a more compact solution for powering a MacBook. And for even more discounts on energy-conscious gear, swing by our Green Deals guide.

Jackery Explorer 160 features:

Jackery Explorer 160 is equipped with a 167 watt-hour (46,400mah/3.6V) lithium-ion battery pack, no fuel or gasoline needed, no fumes, no clanging! Pack light for your next camp trip with Jackery portable power station. Portable power station special designed for charging phones, tablets, laptops, gopro and other smaller electronics.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Get this deal
$130 $93.50
You’re reading 9to5Toys — experts digging up all the latest technology and lifestyle deals, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Toys on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out the best Apple deals, our daily podcast, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas of everyday life with the purchase of Whole Foods and the expansion of its Prime delivery service. You'll find everything related to Amazon, including the best deals, here in our constantly updated guide.
Best Green Deals

Best Green Deals

Here you'll find all of our top Green Deals, this is the landing page for price drops on LED light bulbs, solar panels, rechargeable batteries and more. Shop top brands like Philips, WORX, CREE, Eco Smart and others. This is the place to start saving money around your home while also conserving energy and protecting our planet.
Jackery

About the Author

Blair Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Nintendo Switch
Philips Hue Go

Philips Hue Go