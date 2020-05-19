Jackery’s Explorer 160 Power Station drops to a new low at $93.50 (28% off)

Jackery Inc via Amazon currently offers its Explorer 160 Portable Power Station for $93.49 shipped. Down from its $130 going rate, today’s offer is good for a 28% discount, beats our previous mention by $16, and marks a new Amazon all-time low. Equipped with a 167Wh lithium-ion battery, this portable power station sports an AC outlet alongside a USB-C output, two 2.4A USB-A ports, and more. So you’ll be covered whether trying to top off an iPhone, charge a laptop, or power an appliance while outdoors. Rated 4.8/5 stars from 940 customers. Check out our hands-on review of other Jackery power stations for a better idea of what to expect. More details below.

Those in the market for a more portable way to take an AC outlet on the go will find this RAVPower 20000mAh Power Bank to be a solid solution at $82. You’ll ditch the more capable battery from the lead deal, while saving some extra cash and retaining the USB-C output.

We’re also still seeing Goal Zero’s Sherpa 100PD Qi Power Bank on sale for $150, if you’re after a more compact solution for powering a MacBook. And for even more discounts on energy-conscious gear, swing by our Green Deals guide.

Jackery Explorer 160 features:

Jackery Explorer 160 is equipped with a 167 watt-hour (46,400mah/3.6V) lithium-ion battery pack, no fuel or gasoline needed, no fumes, no clanging! Pack light for your next camp trip with Jackery portable power station. Portable power station special designed for charging phones, tablets, laptops, gopro and other smaller electronics.

