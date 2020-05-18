Goal Zero’s Sherpa 100PD Qi Power Bank can charge it all at $150 (Save 25%)

Amazon is currently offering the Goal Zero Sherpa 100PD Qi Power Bank for $149.96 shipped. Also available for the same price at B&H. Typically fetching $200, today’s offer is good for a 25% discount, comes within $14 of the all-time low, and is the second-best we’ve tracked to date. With a built-in 25600mAh battery, Goal Zero’s Sherpa 100PD aims to deliver a well-rounded charging experience that can keep all of your gear juiced up. There’s a 60W USB-C PD port alongside dual 2.4A USB ports and even a 5W Qi charging pad. Rated 4.4/5 stars. More details below.

For those rocking a newer MacBook or laptop equipped with USB-C, save even more and opt for this RAVPower 26800mAh Power Bank instead. Grabbing this alternative for $54 will still let you refuel your computer alongside other devices when away from an outlet, but you’ll ditch the solar panel compatibility and other features unique to Goal Zero gear.

If you’re in the market for something even more capable, Goal Zero’s Sherpa 100AC Power Bank comes equipped with two 60W USB-C ports and is currently on sale for $225.

Goal Zero Sherpa 100PD Power Bank features:

Keep your laptop, phone, tablet, camera, GPS, and other useful electronics fully charged and ready for use when you’re off the grid with the Goal Zero Sherpa 100PD Power Bank. This updated version of their venerable power pack features a high-capacity fast-charging USB-C Power Delivery (PD) port to get gear like the latest iPhone, MacBook, or Android devices powered up in less time. For more conventional gear like a fitness tracker or GPS unit that uses a proprietary charging cable the Sherpa also has two conventional 5 VDC USB-A ports. For even greater charging versatility the top of the power bank is also a wireless Qi charging pad.

