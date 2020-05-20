iPad mini 5 up to $135 off with new all-time lows on Wi-Fi + Cell models

Amazon offers Apple’s iPad mini 5 at up to $135 off, delivering new all-time lows along the way. Free shipping is available for all. Our top pick is the Wi-Fi + Cellular 64GB model in Gold at $394. It typically goes for $529 with today’s deal besting our previous mention by roughly $80. Apple’s latest iPad mini delivers an ultra-portable design, 7.9-inch Retina display, and an A12 chip + M12 coprocessor. Touch ID rounds out the list of notable features along with support for Apple Pencil. We heralded its smart form-factor as a defining feature “when portability matters most” in our hands-on review.

Put your savings to work and grab this iPad mini 5 smart case in various colors starting at $16. With 360-degree protection and smart cover functionality, this is an easy way to make sure your iPad stays safe from harm whether you’re at home or on-the-go.

Our constantly updating Apple shopping guide has a slew of new deals this morning. You can save big on Mac Pro, plus Apple Watch Series 3 and Apple’s 16-inch MacBook Pro hit some of the best prices yet at Amazon.

Apple iPad mini 5 features:

7.9-Inch Retina Display with True Tone and wide Color

A12 Bionic chip

Touch ID fingerprint sensor

8MP back camera, 7MP FaceTime HD front camera

Stereo speakers

802. 11AC Wi-Fi with gigabit-class LTE cellular data

Up to 10 hours of battery life

