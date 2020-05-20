New Amazon low strikes Apple’s 16-inch MacBook Pro with $300 off

- May. 20th 2020 6:43 am ET

0

Amazon offers Apple’s 16-inch MacBook Pro 2.6GHz/16GB/512GB for $2,099 shipped. You’ll also find this offer over at B&H. Today’s deal is a $300 savings from the regular going rate and a new Amazon all-time low. The same discount is currently being applied to the 1TB model, as well. Apple’s 16-inch MacBook Pro sports a completely redesigned ‘Magic’ keyboard alongside a larger 3072×1920 display. There’s 512GB worth of SSD storage on this model. You’ll also find the usual four Thunderbolt 3 ports, 16GB worth of RAM, and a redesigned Touch Bar with physical escape and power buttons. Check out our hands-on review for additional details.

Be sure to make the most of today’s deal and pick up a USB-C hub, which will be great for connecting legacy devices. We recommend this model from Anker that delivers plenty more I/O for $24.

Apple 16-inch MacBook Pro features:

  • Ninth-generation 8-Core Intel Core i9 Processor
  • Stunning 16-inch Retina Display with True Tone technology
  • Touch Bar and Touch ID
  • Amd Radeon Pro 5500M Graphics with GDDR6 memory
  • Ultrafast SSD
  • Intel UHD Graphics 630
  • Six-speaker system with force-cancelling woofers

