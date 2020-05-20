After originally giving fans their first look at the upcoming Super Mario kits in March, LEGO is back today with some new additions to the lineup. This time rather than expanding the locations you’ll be able to assemble, we’re getting four new Power-Up Packs which grow the theme with new costumes from various games. Alongside classics like Fire Mario, there are more recent cosmetic additions to the franchise and more. Head below for a closer look at the upcoming LEGO Mario Power-Up Packs.

LEGO unveils four new Mario Power-Up Packs

Regardless of which Super Mario title is your favorite, be it the old school 8-bit games or newer 3D open-world releases, Power-Ups are one of the more consistent factors in the franchise. So of course for his brick-built debut, LEGO is getting in on that action with four new add-on sets that expand the upcoming Nintendo theme.

Serving as add-ons to the Adventures with Mario Starter Course, the new Power-Up Packs look to deck out the brick-built plumber in various skins from the franchise. The starter kit includes Mario in his iconic blue overalls and red cap, with each of the four expansion builds changing that up to iconic appearances from different titles.

Most notably, there’s a Fire Mario back from the original NES release. Fans of more recent titles will find a Propeller Power-Up from New Super Mario Bros. alongside the Cat appearance from Super Mario World 3D. My personal favorite though has to be the construction regalia from the Mario Maker series. All four also come with a brick-built stand in the same style as other builds from the theme.

Each of the LEGO Mario Power-Up Packs will retail for $9.99 each when they’re released this fall. Sharing the same August 1 launch date that all of the other Mario kits carry, these add-on kits will be available directly from LEGO’s online storefront. We’ve seen pre-orders go live at other retailers like Amazon, so while there’s no direct confirmation as of now, it’s likely the same will be true for today’s unveils.

9to5Toys’ Take:

Just when we thought that LEGO has unveiled all it had to showcase on the upcoming Mario theme, we get yet another collection of kits to feast our eyes upon. And by the looks of it, there’s a lot to love about the new Power-Up Packs. It’s still unclear how much bonus content each of the add-ons will introduce into the virtual aspects of the Nintendo builds, but pricing seems solid at $10 each. Not to mention the collectibility aspect of being able to suit up Mario in various skins.

My only real complaint is the lack of a Raccoon Mario kit that first debuted in Super Mario Bros. 2. But I guess that leaves me and other fans with something to hope for in future expansions of the theme.

