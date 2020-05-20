Save $50 on the Ultimate Ears MEGABOOM 3 Bluetooth Speaker at a low of $150

Amazon is currently offering the Ultimate Ears MEGABOOM 3 Portable Bluetooth Speaker for $149.99 shipped in blue and black. Typically selling for $200, today’s offer is good for a 25% discount, is only the second time we’ve seen it at this price, and matches our previous mention for the all-time low. Delivering up to 20-hours of 360-degree audio playback, MEGABOOM 3 touts a water-, dust-, and drop-proof design backed by an IP67 rating. This speaker also has Ultimate Ears’ Magic Button for effortless control of your music and can even be synced up with other UE speakers to widen the soundstage. Over 1,000 customers have left a 4.4/5 star rating and you can learn more in our hands-on review.

If you’re looking for an even more affordable speaker, you’ll definitely want to consider the well-reviewed OontZ Angle 3 at $26 instead. Here you’ll enjoy IPX5 water-resistance and up to 14-hours of battery life per charge. With over 54,000 customers having left a review, it carries a 4.4/5 star rating.

For another way to enjoy a personalized audio experience, we’re still tracking a $99 discount on the renewed Bose Headphones 700 at $300. These bring active noise cancellation into the mix for those wanting to focus while working opposed to relaxing poolside like with the MEGABOOM 3.

Ultimate Ears MEGABOOM 3 features:

Ultimate Ears MEGABOOM 3 is a supremely powerful, portable wireless speaker. It blasts loud, clear, and immersive 360° sound with deep thundering bass. And it’s all meticulously balanced so you hear every note. Megaboom 3 is also insanely waterproof, dustproof and drop proof and ready to rock any adventure. From snowboarding in the mountains to breakdancing into the pool, MEGABOOM 3 has your back.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!