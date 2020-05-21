Bring Alexa to your home theater with Amazon Fire TV Cube at $80 (Save $40)

- May. 21st 2020 9:17 am ET

0

B&H is currently offering the Amazon Fire TV Cube for $79.95 shipped. Typically fetching $120 right now at Amazon, today’s offer is good for a 33% discount, beats our previous mention by $10, and is the lowest we’ve seen this year. Fire TV Cube brings an always on Alexa experience to your home theater centered around 4K HDR playback. You’ll of course get access to a variety of streaming channels like Netflix, Hulu, Prime video, and Disney+, alongside an Alexa-enabled Voice remote to easily pull up content. Over 8,700 customers have left a 4.3/5 star rating and you can get a closer look at what to expect in our hands-on review.

If you can live without the built-in Alexa speaker functionality, opt for the Fire TV Stick 4K instead. This streaming stick comes equipped with the same 4K HDR capabilities as the lead deal, alongside the Alexa Voice remote, but will only run you $50.

Looking to expand your digital library as well? Right now Apple has a collection of Disney films at all-time lows alongside some movie bundles and more starting at $1. VUDU is also getting in on the action with a 3 for $15 sale, and you’ll also find an assortment of anime series and films priced from $16 at Amazon.

Amazon Fire TV Cube features:

Enjoy HDR UHD streaming media content on any compatible display with the black Amazon Fire TV Cube. It provides access to content such as movies, TV shows, music, games, and more, plus access to premium services such as Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, YouTube, Hulu, HBO, and more. This device supports video resolutions up to UHD 4K with HDR10 support and connects to your display via HDMI. For high-speed Internet connectivity, the Fire TV is equipped with dual-band 802.11a/b/g/n/ac Wi-Fi and includes an Ethernet adapter.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

You’re reading 9to5Toys — experts digging up all the latest technology and lifestyle deals, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Toys on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out the best Apple deals, our daily podcast, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas of everyday life with the purchase of Whole Foods and the expansion of its Prime delivery service. You'll find everything related to Amazon, including the best deals, here in our constantly updated guide.
Best Streaming Media Player Deals

Best Streaming Media Player Deals

In recent years, the streaming media player market has expanded exponentially to include price points for every budget. On top of nearly every major player being involved in this space, various TV manufacturers are now building in streaming functionality to their products. Apple, Roku, Xioami, and Amazon remain to be the most popular names amongst the set-top streaming box category.
B&H

About the Author

Blair Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Nintendo Switch
Philips Hue Go

Philips Hue Go