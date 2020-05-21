Bring Alexa to your home theater with Amazon Fire TV Cube at $80 (Save $40)

B&H is currently offering the Amazon Fire TV Cube for $79.95 shipped. Typically fetching $120 right now at Amazon, today’s offer is good for a 33% discount, beats our previous mention by $10, and is the lowest we’ve seen this year. Fire TV Cube brings an always on Alexa experience to your home theater centered around 4K HDR playback. You’ll of course get access to a variety of streaming channels like Netflix, Hulu, Prime video, and Disney+, alongside an Alexa-enabled Voice remote to easily pull up content. Over 8,700 customers have left a 4.3/5 star rating and you can get a closer look at what to expect in our hands-on review.

If you can live without the built-in Alexa speaker functionality, opt for the Fire TV Stick 4K instead. This streaming stick comes equipped with the same 4K HDR capabilities as the lead deal, alongside the Alexa Voice remote, but will only run you $50.

Looking to expand your digital library as well? Right now Apple has a collection of Disney films at all-time lows alongside some movie bundles and more starting at $1. VUDU is also getting in on the action with a 3 for $15 sale, and you’ll also find an assortment of anime series and films priced from $16 at Amazon.

Amazon Fire TV Cube features:

Enjoy HDR UHD streaming media content on any compatible display with the black Amazon Fire TV Cube. It provides access to content such as movies, TV shows, music, games, and more, plus access to premium services such as Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, YouTube, Hulu, HBO, and more. This device supports video resolutions up to UHD 4K with HDR10 support and connects to your display via HDMI. For high-speed Internet connectivity, the Fire TV is equipped with dual-band 802.11a/b/g/n/ac Wi-Fi and includes an Ethernet adapter.

