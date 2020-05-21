Apple’s Smart Keyboard for iPad drops to $99, today only (Save $60)

Today only, as part of its Deals of the Day, Best Buy offers the Apple Smart Keyboard for iPad at $99 shipped. Typically you’d pay $159 direct from Apple, with it dropping to $150 at Amazon today. This is the lowest offer we’ve tracked so far in 2020 and amounts to $60 in savings from the going rate. Designed to pair with Apple’s latest iPad, 10.5-inch iPad Pro, and third-generation iPad Air, the Smart Keyboard relies on the tablet’s built-in Smart Connector for a battery-free design. On top of a full keyboard, it doubles as a cover for your iPad and can be folded as a stand. Learn more in our hands-on review.

For comparison, today’s discount brings the official iPad keyboard case down to just about the same price as you’d find on Logitech’s alternative at Amazon. But if you can live without an accessory from Apple or similar Smart Connector functionality, Logitech’s K480 Multi-Device Keyboard will do the trick for your typing needs at $35. While it doesn’t double as a stand, it does have a built-in slot to prop-up your iPad.

Our Apple guide is already starting to fill up with notable deals this morning, namely up to $500 off Apple’s 16-inch MacBook Pro and 2020 MacBook Air alongside all-time lows on Apple Watch Series 5 from $285. We’re also still seeing Apple’s 10.5-inch iPad Pro Leather Sleeve on sale for $93.

Apple Smart Keyboard for iPad features:

Smart Keyboard lets you write a term paper or create a presentation on a full-size keyboard whenever you need one. It connects easily without the need for pairing or charging, so it’s always ready to go. And when you’re done, it folds to create a slim, lightweight cover.

