Apple’s luxurious 10.5-inch iPad Pro Leather Sleeve hits $94.50 (25% off)

Amazon is offering the Apple 10.5-inch iPad Air/Pro Leather Sleeve in (Product) RED for $94.47 shipped. That’s $34 off what Apple charges and is the lowest Amazon offer we’ve tracked in 2020. If you own a 10.5-inch iPad Pro, this sleeve is a great way to class it up. It features built-in Apple Pencil storage, which is great for those with a device that lacks magnetic connectivity like what’s found in recent iPad Pro models. This specific offering sports a (Product) RED colorway that’s bound to add a bit of flair to any compatible device. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

Not smitten with the featured deal? Consider MoKo’s 11-inch Tablet Sleeve at $13. It’s much more affordable and still offers a nice-looking design that’s comprised of “premium fabric.” Buyers will also find space to tote extra items thanks to the inclusion of double pockets.

If you’d prefer a full-blown bag, check out yesterday’s roundup to find options priced from $13. Highlights include Fossil’s Defender Messenger Briefcase, the Lenovo Casual Backpack, and more.

Apple 10.5-inch iPad Leather Sleeve features:

The leather sleeve for the 10.5-inch iPad is made from top-quality leather

It protects your iPad with a soft microfiber lining

Stores your Apple Pencil so you always have it with you

