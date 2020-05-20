Apple’s luxurious 10.5-inch iPad Pro Leather Sleeve hits $94.50 (25% off)

- May. 20th 2020 12:32 pm ET

$94.50
0

Amazon is offering the Apple 10.5-inch iPad Air/Pro Leather Sleeve in (Product) RED for $94.47 shipped. That’s $34 off what Apple charges and is the lowest Amazon offer we’ve tracked in 2020. If you own a 10.5-inch iPad Pro, this sleeve is a great way to class it up. It features built-in Apple Pencil storage, which is great for those with a device that lacks magnetic connectivity like what’s found in recent iPad Pro models. This specific offering sports a (Product) RED colorway that’s bound to add a bit of flair to any compatible device. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

Not smitten with the featured deal? Consider MoKo’s 11-inch Tablet Sleeve at $13. It’s much more affordable and still offers a nice-looking design that’s comprised of “premium fabric.” Buyers will also find space to tote extra items thanks to the inclusion of double pockets.

If you’d prefer a full-blown bag, check out yesterday’s roundup to find options priced from $13. Highlights include Fossil’s Defender Messenger Briefcase, the Lenovo Casual Backpack, and more.

Apple 10.5-inch iPad Leather Sleeve features:

  • The leather sleeve for the 10.5-inch iPad is made from top-quality leather
  • It protects your iPad with a soft microfiber lining
  • Stores your Apple Pencil so you always have it with you

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

$94.50
You’re reading 9to5Toys — experts digging up all the latest technology and lifestyle deals, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Toys on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out the best Apple deals, our daily podcast, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas of everyday life with the purchase of Whole Foods and the expansion of its Prime delivery service. You'll find everything related to Amazon, including the best deals, here in our constantly updated guide.
Best Apple Deals

Best Apple Deals

Here you'll find all of the best Apple deals across every product category, including Macs, iPad, Apple Watch, Apple TV, and more.
iPad Accessories

About the Author