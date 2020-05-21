Slash $178 off Denon’s AirPlay 2-enabled Home 250 Speaker at a new low of $321

May. 21st 2020

Amazon is currently offering the Denon Home 250 Smart Wireless AirPlay 2 Speaker for $320.82 shipped in white. Typically selling for $499, today’s offer is good for a 36% discount, marks the very first price cut we’ve seen, and is a new all-time low. Most notably, you’ll enjoy integration with Apple’s whole-home audio ecosystem thanks to AirPlay 2 support, but there’s also Alexa, Assistant, and HEOS compatibility, as well. Denon delivers on audio fidelity as well, as the internal speaker array is centered around a pair of tweeters and two 4-inch woofers, which are driven by four amplifiers for “exceptional sound quality.” Rated 4.4/5 stars and you can learn more in our launch coverage. Head below for more.

Ditch the higher-end speaker array when you opt for the Denon Home 150 to save some extra cash. Here you’ll find nearly an identical set of features in a more compact design that delivers AirPlay 2 support and more for $249.

If you’re more ingrained in the Assistant ecosystem, we’re tracking some notable discounts on smart speakers, outdoor cameras, and more as part of Google’s Memorial Day sale. Or for those in search of a portable speaker, Ultimate Ears’ MEGABOOM 3 has dropped to a new low of $120.

Denon Home 250 features:

The Denon Home 250 speaker looks right at home on a shelf in your home office or living room. And it delivers rich, spacious stereo sound from a variety of sources. Stream from your smartphone with Bluetooth, or access your favorite online music services via Wi-Fi. You can also play music from your computer or just pop a flash drive into the Home 250’s USB port. Flexible HEOS Built-in technology makes it all easy

