Sony WF-1000XM3 offer stellar noise cancellation at $159 (Reg. $229)

Nationwide Distributors via Google Shopping offers the Sony WF-1000XM3 Truly Wireless Earbuds for $159 shipped when promo code MQHDWZ is applied during checkout. That’s down from the usual $229 price tag and recent deal offer of $198 at Amazon and other retailers. Today’s deal is $3 less than our previous mention and the best we’ve seen. Sony’s wireless earbuds arrived with all of the features you’d want in an Apple AirPods competitor. That includes up to 24-hours of use on a full charge and 90-minutes worth of playback after just a few minutes. Active noise cancellation and more led us to call them “the new champs” of this category. Rated 3.9/5 stars.

If you want to go with a truly budget option, consider the Anker Curve Bluetooth Earbuds for $27. You’ll ditch some of the best Sony features like active noise cancellation, but if you just need a pair for the gym, this is certainly an option to consider.

Looking to save further on headphones? The latest Beats Solo Pro has hit one of its lowest prices yet at $224. You can get all the details right here.

Sony WF-1000XM3 Wireless Earbuds feature:

Industry-leading noise canceling with HD Noise Canceling Processor QN1e

24bit Audio signal processing delivers dramatically improved sound quality

Battery life up to 24 hours with carrying case (with 10min quick charge for 90min of play time)

