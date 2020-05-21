Sony WF-1000XM3 offer stellar noise cancellation at $159 (Reg. $229)

- May. 21st 2020 7:04 am ET

0

Nationwide Distributors via Google Shopping offers the Sony WF-1000XM3 Truly Wireless Earbuds for $159 shipped when promo code MQHDWZ is applied during checkout. That’s down from the usual $229 price tag and recent deal offer of $198 at Amazon and other retailers. Today’s deal is $3 less than our previous mention and the best we’ve seen. Sony’s wireless earbuds arrived with all of the features you’d want in an Apple AirPods competitor. That includes up to 24-hours of use on a full charge and 90-minutes worth of playback after just a few minutes. Active noise cancellation and more led us to call them “the new champs” of this category. Rated 3.9/5 stars.

If you want to go with a truly budget option, consider the Anker Curve Bluetooth Earbuds for $27. You’ll ditch some of the best Sony features like active noise cancellation, but if you just need a pair for the gym, this is certainly an option to consider.

Looking to save further on headphones? The latest Beats Solo Pro has hit one of its lowest prices yet at $224. You can get all the details right here.

Sony WF-1000XM3 Wireless Earbuds feature:

  • Industry-leading noise canceling with HD Noise Canceling Processor QN1e
  • 24bit Audio signal processing delivers dramatically improved sound quality
  • Battery life up to 24 hours with carrying case (with 10min quick charge for 90min of play time)

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

You’re reading 9to5Toys — experts digging up all the latest technology and lifestyle deals, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Toys on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out the best Apple deals, our daily podcast, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Best Smartphone Accessories

Best Smartphone Accessories

This is our guide to the best smartphone accessory deals from Amazon, Best Buy, Target, B&H, and many more. You'll find everything needed to outfit your iPhone or Android device within this guide, including but not limited to cases, batteries, cables, and more. Occasionally, you'll find more niche accessories like headphones, speakers, and drones here as well.
Best Headphones Deals

Best Headphones Deals

Nearly every consumer-focused headphone in 2020 features a wireless design However, wired alternatives still have their place. The best deals that you'll find here at 9to5Toys come from mainstream retailers like Amazon, Best Buy, B&H, and Rakuten.
Sony Google Shopping

About the Author

Trevor Daugherty's favorite gear

Grado SR80e Headphones

Grado SR80e Headphones
Schiit Vali Subminiature Hybrid Headphone Amp

Schiit Vali Subminiature Hybrid Headphone Amp