We are now ready to head into the weekend with all of Friday’s best Mac and iOS app deals in tow. While we still have some great deals live on Rosetta Stone Lifetime Access, Adobe’s Elements apps, and the latest BundleHunt, there are plenty more to add to the list. Today’s highlights include titles like Hyperforma, Scythe Synthesizer, Tower of Fortune 2, Doom & Destiny Advanced, Nutrients – Nutrition Facts, and more. As always, today’s complete collection of the best Mac and iOS app deals is waiting for you below the fold.

Today’s Best iOS App Deals:

iOS Universal: 8bitWar: Apokalyps: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Roterra – Flip the Fairytale: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Scythe Synthesizer: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: FullyRaw by Kristina: $3 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Hyperforma: $2 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Last Colossus: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Tower of Fortune 2: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Doom & Destiny Advanced: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Doom and Destiny: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Nutrients – Nutrition Facts: $1 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Daily Stocks Pro (ms): $5 (Reg. $40)

iOS Universal: Stock Signals Pro (ms): $10 (Reg. $40)

Today’s Best Game Deals: Dragon Quest XI $20, Collection of Mana $25, more

More iOS Apps Still Alive:

***Act fast on these deals from our previous roundup as they are jumping back up in price at any time.

iOS Universal: CITY REAL ESTATE TYCOON: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Block vs Block II: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Unblock Container Block Puzzle: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: AirDisk Pro: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Voice Dream Scanner: $4 (Reg. $6)

iOS Universal: Leo’s Fortune: $1 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Swim Out: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Flyer & Invitation Creator: $2 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Remote, Mouse & Keyboard Pro: $5 (Reg. $7)

iOS Universal: Legacy 3 – The Hidden Relic: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Legacy 2 – The Ancient Curse: $1 (Reg. $2)

Hyperforma:

The civilization of the past vanishes, leaving behind only the Ancient Network. 256 years later, an anonymous explorer descends into its cold depths. Venture into a journey through the endless empty cyberspace, inspired by the works of William Gibson, Dan Simmons and Peter Watts. Immerse into the Ancient Network and uncover the secrets of the vanished civilization. Communicate with the Titanic Interfaces and hack their secured Forms. Secrets hidden in the Network are waiting for you. Hyperforma is a premium game without ads and in-app purchases. Enjoy an exciting sci-fi story with dynamic gameplay and a great atmosphere.

